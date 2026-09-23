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Researchers uncovered a disturbing change happening inside one of America’s most popular proteins - and modern farming may be helping it spread.

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You won’t taste it, feel it, or see it coming - but this invisible force may reach deep into your cells to awaken systems that time and stress have quietly worn down.

Studies demonstrate this ratio is the best predictor we have for how long you’re going to live, and for any diseases you’re going to develop throughout your lifetime. That’s why I take these four hormone supplements - critical after the age of 35.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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