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What’s Really Hiding in Your Chicken?
Researchers uncovered a disturbing change happening inside one of America’s most popular proteins - and modern farming may be helping it spread.
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Industrial farms destroy ecosystems, mistreat animals, and put human health at risk. This is not an opinion; it is documented. The demand for feed for intensive livestock farming drives massive deforestation, devastates habitats, and turns rainforests into soy and corn monocultures. Animals live in overcrowded conditions, are mutilated, and are medicated just to survive the system. Nearby communities breathe toxic air, suffer water pollution, and bear the burden of the health impacts.
Many studies show that operational and management practices ensuring higher animal welfare achieve better economic results by avoiding inefficiencies and value loss throughout the production chain. The repercussions of stress have a profound and wide-ranging impact on productivity, reproduction, and health.
THIS MODEL IS NOT SUSTAINABLE: IT IS DEVASTATING. The strategy is to remind the world that these are public institutions and that they are accountable to the farmers who own the seed collections. Food freedom means that our right to grow food cannot be destroyed. Secondly, it cannot undermine our governments' obligations to support regenerative agriculture rather than supporting and subsidizing degenerative agriculture. And thirdly, I believe we should call for a global boycott of lab-grown foods...
Another part of this should be: don't let Big Tech into our bodies. Keep Big Tech out of the life sciences... These guys will make life illegal. Living will be illegal, except as a small cog in their machine, with their permission. "Antimicrobial resistance is the single greatest threat to humanity—it is the next pandemic," said John Wilkinson of the University of York in the UK, who led the study involving 127 researchers from 86 institutions. Research estimated that 5 million people died from antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The regions most affected by antibiotic resistance in that study closely align with those suffering the worst pharmaceutical pollution, suggesting that river pollution may be playing a role in the rise of resistance.
https://www.mdpi.com/2073-445X/14/9/1802?utm_source=copilot.com (2025)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2950138526000045?utm_source=copilot.com (2026)
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/sustainable-food-systems/articles/10.3389/fsufs.2025.1681792/full?utm_source=copilot.com (2025)
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/feb/14/drugs-have-dangerously-polluted-the-worlds-rivers-scientists-warn
Hero-farmer Joel Salatin says chickens are unhappy in flocks larger than about 125 birds per flock, depending on breed. I'd love to see a national law giving chicken ranchers a year to rearrange pens to keep their flock sizes under 125 or 200 birds per flock. They'd scream--they need to be told that it doesn't really hurt them as long as everybody else has to follow the same rules, level playing field.