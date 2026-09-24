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A massive study following more than 450,000 adults uncovered a disturbing pattern - and a separate investigation revealed another risk hiding in how meat is prepared.

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It seeps into your cells within minutes, disrupting vitamin D, robbing calcium from bones, and leaving hidden damage your doctor won’t catch until it’s too late.

Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.

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