Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Guillermou
Sep 24

Consume meat from free-range, grass-fed livestock and cook fresh meat at home. Nitrites, nitrates, and their salts are added to processed meat products to enhance color, flavor, and shelf life, as well as to reduce microbial load. N-nitrosamine compounds form when nitrosating agents (such as secondary amines) present in meat products interact with the nitrites and nitrates added to the meat. Consuming these meat products triggers nitrosation reactions in the human body, leading to N-nitrosamine formation in the gastrointestinal tract. Reviews have reported that nitrite-processed meat is associated with an increased risk of cancers, including colorectal cancer (CRC). The microbiome (MB) influences CRC through metabolite production, inflammation modulation, and alteration of the immune response. Diet significantly influences MB composition: processed meats and high-fat diets increase CRC risk, whereas high-fiber diets have a protective effect.

There is growing evidence that red meat—and especially processed meat—is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer, and dementia, whereas white meat is either neutral or associated with a lower risk.

Many cohort studies have reported an association between the intake of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and the risk of obesity, CVD, type 2 diabetes, common mental disorders (especially depression), cancer, hypertension, and all-cause mortality. These associations are best explained as being largely due to a limited number of unhealthy foods, such as processed meat and sugary beverages. The relationship between UPFs and obesity presents a different picture; in this case, UPFs appear to play a significant causal role. This is partly because many UPFs (though not all) are hyper-palatable and energy-dense. As a result, most people consume UPFs alongside an excessive energy intake.

One study reported that the incidence of type 2 diabetes decreased when red meat was replaced with poultry or fish; recently, a cohort study involving 148,853 participants found that replacing red meat consumption (whether processed or unprocessed) with other protein sources (poultry, seafood, eggs, legumes, and nuts) was associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, with the strongest association observed for the replacement of processed red meat. A meta-analysis shows that both processed and unprocessed red meat are positively associated with the incidence of type 2 diabetes, and these associations are stronger in the US. Reducing red meat consumption should be explored as a target for type 2 diabetes prevention initiatives.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/11/11/2673 (2019).--

https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/18/20/10788 (2021).--

https://scijournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/jsfa.13102 (2024),..

https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/11/14/2063 (2022)

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/7/1256 (2025).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/23/4039 (2024).--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-87563-x (2025).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/13/6/1410 (2025).--

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