★ TOP STORY
1 in 7 Have This and Most Never See It Coming
You can feel perfectly healthy while damage quietly progresses for years. A massive global analysis reveals just how widespread this hidden threat has become.
Advertisement
Save Big - Get up to 50% Off Select Must-Have Essentials
Take advantage of our overstock clearance with discounts up to 50% on a variety of health-focused supplements and everyday must haves, including top-rated products. These deals are only available for a limited time - shop now, and stock up.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
This Tiny Molecule May Hold the Key to Brain Resilience
Your brain is constantly repairing itself - until it can’t. This molecule plays a central role in mitochondrial energy, DNA repair, and inflammation control. When levels fall, the brain becomes vulnerable. What’s remarkable is what happened when researchers restored it: multiple Alzheimer’s features improved together, including memory and tau-related changes.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
This Synergistic Blend Supports Bone, Heart, and Immune Health
Your cardiovascular system, immune system, bones, and joints all depend on healthy calcium levels for optimal function. And your body needs a healthy balance of vitamins A, D, and K to properly absorb and utilize calcium. Our Vitamins ADK is formulated with an ideal ratio of these synergistic nutrients to help your body absorb calcium for overall health. Add it to your vitamin routine, and order yours today.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
As Dr. Mercola has reported, the relationship between the kidney and the heart is so close that there is now talk of a single cardiorenal axis or even a cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome. One organ can cause disease in the other, even when the initial damage appears limited.
From the perspective of the right heart, kidney injury in chronic heart failure stems from multiple interrelated mechanisms, with hemodynamic remodeling acting as the triggering factor. Unlike the traditional view focused on the left heart, elevated right atrial pressure and renal venous congestion ("backward failure") appear to be more critical than reduced renal perfusion pressure caused by low cardiac output ("forward failure").
When the heart pumps less blood:
• Renal blood flow decreases.
• The kidney interprets this as a "lack of volume."
• It activates the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) and the sympathetic nervous system.
• It retains sodium and water.
• Blood pressure rises.
• This forces the heart to work harder and worsens heart failure.
A vicious cycle is thus created.
When kidney function declines:
• Fluids accumulate.
• Blood pressure rises.
• Uremic toxins are produced.
• Inflammation increases.
• Vascular calcification is promoted.
• Arterial stiffness increases.
• Atherosclerosis accelerates.
All of this clearly increases the risk of:
• Heart attack.
• Heart failure.
• Arrhythmias.
• Cardiovascular death.
Reviews published in 2026 highlight several common mechanisms:
• Chronic inflammation.
• Oxidative stress.
• Endothelial dysfunction.
• RAAS activation. • Sympathetic activation.
• Venous congestion.
• Communication between both organs via extracellular vesicles and microRNA.
In recent years, it has been observed that venous congestion may be even more significant than a lack of arterial flow. When venous pressure rises due to heart failure (particularly involving the right side of the heart), the kidney becomes "drowned" by excess pressure and begins to lose function.
At the neurohormonal and inflammatory levels, renal congestion triggers activation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS). Angiotensin II maintains compensatory GFR through constriction of the efferent arterioles, but at the cost of glomerular hyperfiltration injury. Together with aldosterone, angiotensin II promotes cardiac and renal fibrosis via TGF-β-mediated pathways. Venous congestion also induces endothelial dysfunction (eNOS uncoupling, leading to reduced NO and increased ROS) and systemic inflammatory responses, accelerating the apoptosis of cardiomyocytes and renal tubular cells, as well as epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) via the NF-κB pathway.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42486414/ (2026)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42486414/ (2026)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S258900422601223X (2026)
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/cardiovascular-medicine/articles/10.3389/fcvm.2025.1710898/full (2026)
Just the Gut Speaking, this seems to suggest as Western Ultra Processed Foods with unnaturally high condensed sugars, especially the Fructose and all, cause an overload for peoples' insulin to properly process across the Globe. This in turn causes capillary damage to then cause high blood pressure. Then Blood Pressure med's are given to dampen the increase, but do not address the root cause.
If the memory is working, I believe - some - Blood Pressure Med's - may - carry a reduce your Potassium intake as it may cause Kidney Damage. So perhaps for some, caution may be needed if moving too a proper Diet is pursued to return to a natural balance. There may be a need, a process to return to a health balance without a need for Blood Pressure med's having side effects of their own. This maybe a factor in A Midwestern Doctors report on Blood Pressure over the decades and how just a blanket One Size Fits All Pill actually needs a more and deeper understanding. How charts of the different age ranges give different results than the consensus Dogma.
A Dogma promoting We Don't Know What Causes High Blood Pressure. Like more than a few other chronic Dis-Eases whose names Thou Shall Not Speak Of, for some reason have jumped to the moon when they were once a strange, rarely heard off.