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You can feel perfectly healthy while damage quietly progresses for years. A massive global analysis reveals just how widespread this hidden threat has become.

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Your brain is constantly repairing itself - until it can’t. This molecule plays a central role in mitochondrial energy, DNA repair, and inflammation control. When levels fall, the brain becomes vulnerable. What’s remarkable is what happened when researchers restored it: multiple Alzheimer’s features improved together, including memory and tau-related changes.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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