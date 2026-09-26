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Some people exhibit caffeine intolerance. Symptoms of caffeine intolerance can arise from an exaggerated reaction to coffee and other caffeinated beverages or foods. In cases of caffeine sensitivity, adverse symptoms following consumption include headache, nervousness, diarrhea, and insomnia.
Genetic diversity can influence the response to caffeine and consumption patterns in various ways. For instance, it can confer vulnerability to substance use by modulating susceptibility to rewarding effects via the dopaminergic system. Diversity can also directly alter the response, causing an individual to experience caffeine in a more positive or negative way. Moderate caffeine consumption (<6 cups/day) may be beneficial regarding depressive symptoms and suicide risk, whereas high consumption has been associated with anxiety, psychotic, and manic symptoms. Factors such as age, adiposity, fasting duration, and genetics—specifically those involved in caffeine metabolism and consumption behavior—influenced the findings. These observations suggest that studies on gene-caffeine interactions are likely complex; furthermore, precise details regarding the duration of caffeine exposure, the type and composition of beverage sources, and the timing of blood sampling may be key considerations for future research.
Data from twin studies indicate that the genetic predisposition to caffeine consumption operates primarily through a caffeine-specific mechanism. Current research has implicated the primary enzyme involved in caffeine metabolism—cytochrome P-450—and key caffeine target receptors in the variability of the response to caffeine. Caffeine sensitivity may be more closely linked to the CYP1A2 enzyme, which is responsible for approximately 95% of caffeine metabolism in the human body. Genetic research suggests at least 13 variations that could influence the *CYP1A2* gene and its function (e.g., the rate of caffeine metabolism). A systematic review identified 26 studies (covering over 1.8 million individuals), each with a sample size of at least 200 subjects, that examined genetic susceptibility to caffeine dependence. Genes involved in caffeine metabolism—such as *CYP1A2*, *ADORA2A*, *AHR*, *POR*, *ABCG2*, *CYP2A6*, *PDSS2*, and *HECTD4* (specifically the rs2074356 allele, which is specific to East Asians and monomorphic in Europeans, Africans, and Americans)—were associated with habitual caffeine consumption. Genes associated with the rewarding effects of caffeine included *BDNF*, *SLC6A4*, *GCKR*, *MLXIPL*, and dopaminergic genes that potentially affect dopamine neurotransmission, such as *DRD2* and *DAT1*. Approximately 50% of people metabolize caffeine rapidly. Asian and African populations, for example, appear to metabolize caffeine at a slower rate than Caucasians.
Caffeine intoxication can manifest as anxiety, insomnia, psychomotor agitation, and irritability; consuming high amounts over an extended period can lead to withdrawal symptoms, including headaches and lethargy. Between 2000 and 2019, per capita coffee consumption increased by approximately 37%. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/12/10/3118
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4242593/
https://www.healthpartners.com/blog/caffeine-sensitivity/ (2024)
https://www.sleepmattersperth.com.au/how-genetics-influence-caffeines-impact-on-sleep/ (2024)
https://translational-medicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12967-024-05737-z (2024)
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/14/3/285 (2025)
Sleeping well not only helps us feel rested but also reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. Caffeine—especially when consumed before bedtime—shortens sleep duration, reduces sleep efficiency, delays sleep onset, and increases wakefulness during the night.
We experience between four and five complete sleep cycles during a night of eight to nine hours of sleep. A complete sleep cycle consists of four non-REM phases and one REM phase.
REM and non-REM sleep cycles are essential for various biological functions:
---Non-REM sleep is linked to physical repair and the elimination of brain toxins.
---REM sleep, on the other hand, strengthens neuronal connections, fosters creativity, enhances learning, and regulates emotions.
One of the most prominent circadian characteristics of sleep is the propensity for REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, which generally peaks in the morning. This natural peak, occurring just before the usual wake-up time, can facilitate the brain's transition from sleep to wakefulness. Caffeine consumption—particularly in high doses and close to bedtime—can interfere with the circadian regulation of REM sleep, a key determinant of subjective sleep quality; caffeine leads to poorer sleep quality, greater difficulty waking up, and increased feelings of fatigue.
In addition to acute intake, regular daytime caffeine consumption also affects REM sleep regulation by delaying the circadian promotion of REM sleep compared to a placebo. Furthermore, the caffeine-induced impairment in the quality of waking up may suggest a reason why people resume caffeine intake after sleeping. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8276335/ (2021).—
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0079612324001109 (2024).--
This study highlights the protective effects of caffeine and exercise on cognitive function and the integrity of the blood-brain barrier (which prevents large molecules, immune cells, and potentially harmful or disease-causing substances—such as viruses—from passing from the bloodstream into the central nervous system), likely through the enhancement of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory indices in the hippocampus, as well as through anti-apoptotic and neurotrophic effects.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12035-025-04845-1 (2025).---