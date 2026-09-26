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If a little helps, more should work even better - right? A new study put that assumption to the test and uncovered a surprising reversal.

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Vitamin C is one of the most potent antioxidants, and your body needs it to stay healthy, but regrettably, 1 in 3 people are deficient. Our specialized formula utilizes liposomal technology to increase the bioavailability of our high-quality vitamin C and ensure your body successfully absorbs this vital nutrient without the discomfort often associated with traditional vitamin c supplements.

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It lingers in your blood, hides in your food, water, and furniture - and odds are, your doctors never warned you. Now scientists say the threat is far greater than we ever realized.

Counties with more short sleepers consistently lose years of life expectancy, and the effect holds steady across multiple years - suggesting this ‘small’ nightly habit may be one of the strongest, most overlooked drivers of long-term survival.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Typically difficult for your body to use, turmeric and curcumin - turmeric’s key active ingredient that gives this special spice its brilliant yellow color and unique flavor - offer potent cellular, joint, digestive, skin, and eye health support. Make the most of whole food turmeric or extended sustained release of curcumin as well as enhanced bioavailability with these high-quality, innovative formulas.

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