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What if the Pill Is the Problem?
The nutrients aren’t necessarily the issue. Research suggests changing one surprisingly simple part of your routine could make taking care of yourself feel less like medicine - and far easier to stick with.
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Antioxidant Vitamin E from Sunflowers, Not Soy
It’s no secret that antioxidants help promote normal cell health and protect them from excess damage, but many don’t know how important the source of these antioxidants are. Vitamin E is one of the most powerful antioxidants out there, but these supplements are commonly sourced from soy, which can do more harm than good for your overall health. Turn to Vitamin E formula for antioxidant power you can trust.
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That is an interesting reflection, Dr. Mercola. I find the idea of reconsidering *how* we administer supplements—rather than just *which* ones we use—to be particularly important. Incorporating them into food can foster adherence and, depending on the compound, improve tolerance while altering absorption and metabolism.
At the same time, I believe we should avoid applying a blanket rule: capsules, powders, and food-incorporated supplements are not necessarily equivalent. Factors such as the food matrix, the presence of fats, fiber, proteins, or specific minerals, and the timing of administration can all have varying effects depending on the compound.
Therefore, the future of supplementation may lie not so much in replacing capsules with food, but rather in personalizing the format and method of administration based on the physiology of each nutrient and our specific goals. Nutrition should remain the foundation, with supplements serving as a targeted, complementary tool.
The big question is "has anybody tried to end their life by overdosing with Statins??