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The nutrients aren’t necessarily the issue. Research suggests changing one surprisingly simple part of your routine could make taking care of yourself feel less like medicine - and far easier to stick with.

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Your mitochondrial function is at the heart of everything that happens in your body. Containing Kaneka Ubiquinol, the only patented, high-absorption form of CoQ10 produced to protect against oxidation, this high-quality formula provides your heart, brain, kidneys, and muscles with the energy they need for optimal function.

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Millions are prescribed blood pressure medication due to this deceptive practice, yet there’s no solid proof that aggressively lowering blood pressure saves lives. How have so many people been hoodwinked?

It began as widely accepted guidance, grew into a major field, and shaped patient care for years. New perspectives are now prompting fresh questions about what may have been overlooked.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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It’s no secret that antioxidants help promote normal cell health and protect them from excess damage, but many don’t know how important the source of these antioxidants are. Vitamin E is one of the most powerful antioxidants out there, but these supplements are commonly sourced from soy, which can do more harm than good for your overall health. Turn to Vitamin E formula for antioxidant power you can trust.

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