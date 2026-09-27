Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Sep 27

That is an interesting reflection, Dr. Mercola. I find the idea of ​​reconsidering *how* we administer supplements—rather than just *which* ones we use—to be particularly important. Incorporating them into food can foster adherence and, depending on the compound, improve tolerance while altering absorption and metabolism.

At the same time, I believe we should avoid applying a blanket rule: capsules, powders, and food-incorporated supplements are not necessarily equivalent. Factors such as the food matrix, the presence of fats, fiber, proteins, or specific minerals, and the timing of administration can all have varying effects depending on the compound.

Therefore, the future of supplementation may lie not so much in replacing capsules with food, but rather in personalizing the format and method of administration based on the physiology of each nutrient and our specific goals. Nutrition should remain the foundation, with supplements serving as a targeted, complementary tool.

Reply
Share
Eric Richards's avatar
Eric Richards
Sep 27

The big question is "has anybody tried to end their life by overdosing with Statins??

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture