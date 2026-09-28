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It isn’t because they have superhuman discipline. Research reveals what separates people who stay active for years from those who repeatedly fall off track.

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When a ‘safe’ over-the-counter pill collides with an antibiotic, it doesn’t just dull discomfort - it fuels the evolutionary engine of the infection itself, giving microbes the advantage, accelerating resistance, and leaving your body unknowingly outmatched in its own fight to recover.

The voice that tells you to keep eating may not be yours at all, but signals from a hidden microbial network - quietly bending your brain, your cravings, and even your sense of control.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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