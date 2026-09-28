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I find the idea that consistency does not simply depend on "having willpower" to be particularly apt. Behavioral science shows that habit formation is linked to repeating a behavior in relatively stable contexts, but also to the rewards we perceive, our sense of autonomy, and our feeling of competence.
That is why I believe finding a form of exercise that is enjoyable—and that we can realistically integrate into our lives—may be more important than constantly chasing greater intensity or volume. The goal should be to build a habit we can maintain for years, rather than performing perfect workouts for just a few weeks.
The concept of "getting back on track" after a missed day also strikes me as very important. A one-off interruption does not mean the habit has vanished. In fact, evidence indicates there is huge individual variation in the time required to make a behavior automatic, making the famous "21-day rule" far too simplistic.
Ultimately, perhaps the best motivation comes from seeing that small, consistently repeated doses of activity yield real benefits. Consistency—rather than perfection—is likely one of the pillars of a sustainable exercise routine.
Maybe Just Me but the body itself encourages me to engage in pushing a minimum of physical activity or the whole day is half a step off, or worse. There is a tingling, or body buzz I sense is Mitochondrial kicked up into higher gear. The biggest disruptor found has always been having to train others their whims are not as important to my maintaining as much health to me as sticking to addressing as close to a daily routine is. 😐
In my second article how the use of over the counter painkillers ramp up super bug mutations and antibiotic resistance. From the article; *** "Every year, 4.95 million deaths worldwide are tied to antimicrobial resistance.1 That figure is not only staggering — it makes drug-resistant infections one of the leading threats to human survival today. " *** Hmmmm? No Legacy Media headlines though...pages filled with four probable, possible, associated Measle deaths. Just Say'n'