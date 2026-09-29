★ TOP STORY
Still Eating These 4 Foods After a Stomach Bug?
They’ve been recommended for generations, but researchers found a surprising hole in the evidence. Worse, relying on them too long may deprive your recovering gut of exactly what it needs.
Advertisement
Last Call to Score Big - Take 15% Off Orders or 20% Off $110+ - Ends Tonight
The clock is ticking, and this is your last chance to turn your wellness wish list into savings. Enjoy 15% off your order, or take your savings up to 20% when you spend $110 or more. From trusted favorites to new additions for your routine, make your final play before these savings leave the field. Shop now and score big before the final whistle tonight!
📈 TRENDING NEWS
What You Need to Know About Melatonin
This 3 billion-year-old antioxidant eats vitamin C for breakfast. In fact, there’s a large host of studies that found if you give it to induced heart attack victims, it helps reduce the amount of damage that occurs in the heart by as much as 40%.
Are ‘Healthy’ Oils the Real Reason Behind Your Hormonal Chaos?
Vegetable oils sold as heart-friendly staples may be mimicking estrogen, inflaming ovarian tissue, and driving cysts, pain, and infertility from the inside out - here’s how to take control before the damage deepens.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Your Wellness Game Plan Starts Here - Select Immune Support Supplements
Build a thoughtful wellness routine with nutritional support designed to complement everyday well-being. Explore select formulas featuring a variety of nutrients that support normal immune function while fitting seamlessly into your daily routine. From essential vitamins and minerals to comprehensive nutritional formulas, there’s plenty to discover. Find your favorites and make your next wellness move a winning one!
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Expanding awareness of our ability to maintain, repair our Gut Garden! Cure Dis-Ease by addressing the root causes and do that by starting at the roots! Just Say'n'
Grated apple—particularly due to its pectin content—has an interesting physiological basis that explains its traditional use for managing diarrhea. Pectin is a soluble fiber that can increase the viscosity of intestinal contents and promote the formation of firmer stools. Subsequent fermentation can also produce short-chain fatty acids that support intestinal mucosal health.
A similar principle applies to other foods traditionally used in this context: bananas provide pectin, starch, and potassium; white rice is easily digestible and can help reduce stool volume; and cooked carrots supply soluble fiber and pectin.
This is the same principle by which other soluble fibers (carrot, banana, rice) help with diarrhea. The BRAT diet is a binding dietary plan designed to stop diarrhea, reduce nausea, and soothe an upset stomach. It consists of consuming only bananas, white rice, applesauce, and toast.
2) Ripe bananas are rich in pectin and resistant starch; they provide potassium (very useful during diarrhea) and improve stool consistency.
3) Cooked white rice is highly absorbable in the intestine and reduces fecal volume (an indirect "binding" effect). It is a staple of the BRAT diet.
4) Carrots are rich in pectin (especially when cooked), are less fermentable than apples, and have a mild regulating effect.
However, regarding the BRAT diet (banana, rice, applesauce, toast): while these foods may be useful in the short term due to their tolerability, current guidelines do not support restricting one's diet exclusively to BRAT foods for several days. The priority is rehydration and a progressive, nutritionally adequate reintroduction of foods based on individual tolerance.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/1475-2891-4-23?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2005)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22860693/ (2012)
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/diarrhoeal-disease?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.espghan.org/knowledge-center/publications/Gastroenterology/2014_Guidelines_for_the_Management_of_Acute_Gastroenteritis_in_children_in_Europe?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2022.987216/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2022)
https://mool.health/blog/diarrhea/is-apple-good-for-diarrhea (2026)
https://www.hophonline.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/HOPH-2026_1311794-1809.pdf (2026)