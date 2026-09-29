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They’ve been recommended for generations, but researchers found a surprising hole in the evidence. Worse, relying on them too long may deprive your recovering gut of exactly what it needs.

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📈 TRENDING NEWS

This 3 billion-year-old antioxidant eats vitamin C for breakfast. In fact, there’s a large host of studies that found if you give it to induced heart attack victims, it helps reduce the amount of damage that occurs in the heart by as much as 40%.

Vegetable oils sold as heart-friendly staples may be mimicking estrogen, inflaming ovarian tissue, and driving cysts, pain, and infertility from the inside out - here’s how to take control before the damage deepens.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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