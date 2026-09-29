Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just steve's avatar
Just steve
Sep 29

Expanding awareness of our ability to maintain, repair our Gut Garden! Cure Dis-Ease by addressing the root causes and do that by starting at the roots! Just Say'n'

Reply
Share
1 reply
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Sep 29Edited

Grated apple—particularly due to its pectin content—has an interesting physiological basis that explains its traditional use for managing diarrhea. Pectin is a soluble fiber that can increase the viscosity of intestinal contents and promote the formation of firmer stools. Subsequent fermentation can also produce short-chain fatty acids that support intestinal mucosal health.

A similar principle applies to other foods traditionally used in this context: bananas provide pectin, starch, and potassium; white rice is easily digestible and can help reduce stool volume; and cooked carrots supply soluble fiber and pectin.

This is the same principle by which other soluble fibers (carrot, banana, rice) help with diarrhea. The BRAT diet is a binding dietary plan designed to stop diarrhea, reduce nausea, and soothe an upset stomach. It consists of consuming only bananas, white rice, applesauce, and toast.

2) Ripe bananas are rich in pectin and resistant starch; they provide potassium (very useful during diarrhea) and improve stool consistency.

3) Cooked white rice is highly absorbable in the intestine and reduces fecal volume (an indirect "binding" effect). It is a staple of the BRAT diet.

4) Carrots are rich in pectin (especially when cooked), are less fermentable than apples, and have a mild regulating effect.

However, regarding the BRAT diet (banana, rice, applesauce, toast): while these foods may be useful in the short term due to their tolerability, current guidelines do not support restricting one's diet exclusively to BRAT foods for several days. The priority is rehydration and a progressive, nutritionally adequate reintroduction of foods based on individual tolerance.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/1475-2891-4-23?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2005)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22860693/ (2012)

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/diarrhoeal-disease?utm_source=chatgpt.com

https://www.espghan.org/knowledge-center/publications/Gastroenterology/2014_Guidelines_for_the_Management_of_Acute_Gastroenteritis_in_children_in_Europe?utm_source=chatgpt.com

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2022.987216/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2022)

https://mool.health/blog/diarrhea/is-apple-good-for-diarrhea (2026)

https://www.hophonline.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/HOPH-2026_1311794-1809.pdf (2026)

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture