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As levels decline, your arteries may become less responsive and physical performance can suffer. Two studies point to a surprisingly simple way to help your body make more.

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Looking for a natural way to maintain youthful skin, hair, and nails? Try collagen, the essential ‘cellular glue’ that supports your connective tissue, available in convenient capsule or powder form. These high-quality, synergistic formulas promote supple skin, flexibility, and overall vitality. Order your supply today!

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Contrary to popular belief, deep breathing often does more harm than good - decreasing blood flow to your brain, and even tightening blood vessels. So if you’re belly breathing, deep breathing, or doing Buteyko breathing, it may be triggering a wide variety of unwanted symptoms.

As smoking rates began to decline in the 1980s, tobacco giants trained their eyes on another target - the food supply - and used their massive cash reserves to buy up major food companies. Find out how, using tobacco playbook tactics, they succeeded in making certain foods more addictive, sending cancer rates soaring.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Containing up to five times more antioxidants than sweet cherry varieties, the bright red Montmorency tart cherry offers unique benefits for athletic performance. Help boost your muscle strength while easing muscle soreness post exercise with our delicious Organic Chewable Tart Cherry, and order your supply today.

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