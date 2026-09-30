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Scientists across various research groups worldwide have analyzed the biochemical composition of beetroot regarding its potential to inhibit the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The presence of numerous chemical compounds—including betalain pigments, phenols, and saponins—was confirmed in the vegetable. Beetroot demonstrates significant antioxidant potential, attributed not only to betalain pigments but also to phenolic compounds such as ferulic, gallic, and vanillic acids. In addition to bioactive compounds, beetroot contains inorganic compounds like nitrates. Their conversion yields nitric oxide (NO), which not only lowers blood pressure but can also improve blood circulation and brain oxygenation. Blood supply to the brain is often impaired in the elderly; tissue hypoxia compromises cognitive performance and can contribute to neurodegenerative diseases. As noted, nitric oxide induces vasodilation and facilitates oxygen flow. This review analyzes these bioactive compounds (pigments, phenols, saponins) and summarizes findings from relevant experimental studies using animal models. The overall results are promising, warranting further in-depth research into the potential use of beetroot products in preventing diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD).
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/13/2/1044 (2023).
In my article featuring Doc's interviewing Means and Means reporting how Big Tobacco infiltrated Big Foods to move on the create the Ultra Processed health disruptor we have today.
From the article; "So, what the cigarette companies did very intentionally is they shifted two departments over, they shifted their scientists over to make food more addictive. And this is an amazing situation, right? And this is documented. This is very clear what they were trying to do.
They're going from cigarettes, which is becoming a stigmatized industry where it's not allowed for kids, to something every single American needs — to eat starting basically at birth." All true yet, if only. With the healthcare costs added together in some sources has been updated form $4.5 Trillion to $5.3 Trillion. This is the crust of the biscuit, realizing our attempts to reform a System made only allowing treatments - After Someone gets sick and then only allowing their products to address those sicknesses - is only One Spot On The Spectrum needing reform. So many areas are intertwined with not just the Medical and the Ultra Process Nutritional Void Empty Calories Goliaths; There are many Goliaths all intertwined in a Phalanx each defending the other. Financials funding Ag Chem's, Industrial massive farm food outputs, Commodity crops centered on Ultra Processed Foods - not nutritional health feeding foods, Monopolized networks, the Research, Bad Cop/Good Cop Politics all funding Legacy Media and more. It's not just one lone Hero Warrior addressing one issue, problem solved, there many Goliaths and a need for an army of Lilliputians to tie them all down. Or, as expressed before, If a Moses can lead us out of the wilderness, than another Moses can come along and drag us right back into the wilderness.
Means expresses it with; "It's almost impossible in the current state to defeat this system, so the approach I've taken is to go from the bottom up — go to the people directly with solutions."
Right!!! It's their rigged system and they are not going move away from their love of their own artificial world and the drive to fulfill their needs with automation, computers and robots products untouched by human hands. We have to build it Locally from the Ground Up, the answer Is Below Our Feet. When and where possible the many needs, those beyond food were once mostly created in place in the little towns, regions. This is the position to Make Things Real and Keep Them Real - Locally, creating Stable, Short, Supply Lines.