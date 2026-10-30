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Guillermou
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This study compares high-intensity (HI) exercise with moderate-intensity (MI) exercise. Sixteen men were randomly assigned to either an HI or an MI exercise group. Blood samples were collected at baseline, as well as immediately, 1, 4, and 6 hours post-exercise, to analyze the proliferation of CD3+ T cells (via co-stimulation with phytohemagglutinin or CD3+CD28). In the HI group, the proliferative response of T cells increased and remained significantly elevated for up to 6 hours post-exercise under both co-stimulation conditions. In contrast, the MI group showed no changes in proliferative capacity following exercise. Analyses of serum stress hormones and immunomodulatory cytokines revealed no correlated variations that could explain these T-cell findings. The increase in proliferative capacity following HI exercise suggests an exercise-induced activation that enhances functional responses to stimuli. Furthermore, this study demonstrates that HI exercise boosts T-cell processes, effectively priming them for activation in response to stimuli.

https://cdnsciencepub.com/doi/abs/10.1139/apnm-2024-0420 (2025).--------------------------------------------------------

In this review, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) significantly improved vascular function, as evidenced by reductions in systolic and diastolic blood pressure and enhanced flow-mediated dilation. Improvements in cardiac function were observed, characterized by increased cardiac output and heart rate variability. Additionally, HIIT positively influenced lipid profiles by decreasing low-density lipoproteins and triglycerides, while increasing high-density lipoproteins. Significant reductions in body fat and improvements in peak VO2 were also noted, contributing to better cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF). HIIT also had a positive impact on mental health and quality of life, reducing anxiety and depressive symptoms. It is worth noting that HIIT was applied safely and effectively to high-risk populations (individuals with obesity, metabolic syndrome, CVD, and cancer survivors), with a low incidence of adverse effects.

https://www.mdpi.com/2308-3425/12/4/158 (2025)

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