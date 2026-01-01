Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Reducing social media use to 30 minutes a day significantly improves mental health in just one week. In my view, the most novel aspect lies in the concept of "digital phenotyping": analyzing GPS data and phone handling habits reveals that it is the quality of engagement (avoiding toxic comparisons) rather than total screen time that restores well-being.

Among the most recognized causes of social media addiction are low self-esteem, personal dissatisfaction, depression, hyperactivity, and even a lack of affection—a void that teenagers often try to fill with likes. In fact, many young people seek them almost compulsively to experience an intense—but always brief—sense of satisfaction, which, however, can be counterproductive, making them dependent, in the long run, on the opinions of others.

The typical profile of an addict is that of a young person between 16 and 24 years old. Teenagers are at the greatest risk of falling into addiction, according to experts, for three fundamental reasons: their tendency toward impulsivity, the need for broad and expansive social influence, and, finally, the need to reaffirm their group identity.

Sherry Turkle, a psychoanalyst at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has extensively researched the impact of social media on relationships and states that it weakens human bonds. In her book, *Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other*, she details the negative impacts of being constantly connected, which paradoxically brings with it a certain sense of loneliness. As she herself states, “the bonds we form through the internet are not, in the end, the bonds that unite us, but rather the bonds that cause us worry.”

According to an article by psychologists Daria J. Kuss and Mark D. Griffiths, people with poor self-presentation skills use social media platforms in preference to face-to-face interactions. Social media interactions offer a variety of rewards in the form of security and satisfaction that can lead to compulsive use to achieve constant online gratification. An inability to establish and maintain relationships in real life can cause a person to turn to social media, where connections are more readily available. A person suffering from social anxiety may prefer to spend time in the virtual world, as participation does not require real-life interactions, as analyzed by researchers Alfonso Pellegrino of Chulalongkorn University and Alessandro Stasi and Veera Bhatiasev of Mahidol University in Thailand in a 2022 review article published in Frontiers in Psychiatry.

People who receive negative comments on social media posts are susceptible to emotional distress that can develop into more serious mental health problems, according to a 2023 article published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health by Dr. Hasan Beyari of Umm Al-Qura University in Saudi Arabia.

In a 2020 article published in BMC Psychology, professors from various universities in Lebanon, led by Lara Yousse, emphasized the direct link between social media use and loneliness and isolation. Higher levels of social media consumption and use were associated with greater levels of loneliness among social media users. Furthermore, spending less time interacting face-to-face can lead to negative moods such as social isolation.

