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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Don't be a Click's avatar
Don't be a Click
6h

We switched our water from tap to well. Watering with well water post sediment filter, pre other filters is best for soil microbes.

Heavy filtering removes magnesium and changes essential calcium to sodium. This depletes soil.

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