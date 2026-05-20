STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Spending time in nature shifts your food preferences so you naturally choose healthier, whole foods without relying on willpower

Even short, daily exposure to natural environments improves diet quality, making simple habits like walking outside highly effective

Nature doesn’t reduce how much you eat but changes what you want to eat, steering you away from processed foods toward real nourishment

Exposure to nature increases how much you value your health in the moment, which directly influences better food decisions

Using nature as a daily routine or pre-meal reset helps break stress-driven eating patterns and makes healthy eating easier to sustain

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Most people treat diet as a matter of willpower — choosing the right foods, resisting the wrong ones, and grinding through discipline until something sticks. But two studies found that one of the most powerful ways to improve what you eat has nothing to do with meal plans, calorie counting, or self-control. It starts with stepping outside, and the shift begins in as little as 20 minutes.

Spending time in nature recalibrates your nutritional instincts from the inside out. It shifts what your brain actually wants when you sit down to eat. The processed foods that normally feel irresistible start to lose their pull, and whole, nourishing options become what you reach for instead.

Rather than focusing on dieting or restriction, nature supports your body returning to a preference for real food. The effect doesn’t require hours of hiking or a move to the countryside. All it takes is simply stepping outdoors and letting natural surroundings reshape your dietary choices from the ground up.

More Time Outdoors Reshapes Your Eating Habits

A study published in Social Science & Medicine looked at how often and how long people spend time in nature, then measured how that lined up with the quality of their diet. The researchers surveyed 300 adults across the U.S. and followed up with in-depth interviews to get the full picture — not just what people were eating, but what was driving those choices.

People who spent more time in nature consistently ate better — The study included adults from different backgrounds, income levels, and lifestyles, which makes the findings harder to dismiss as a niche result. The pattern was clear: the more often someone interacted with nature and the longer they stayed in it, the higher their diet quality scores and the more closely they followed sustainable eating habits. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Put simply, the more time you spend around nature, the more likely you are to reach for whole foods over processed ones.

Both how often you get outside and how long you stay matter — The study measured frequency and duration separately, and both independently improved diet quality. That’s good news because it means you don’t need weekend-long hiking trips to see a difference. Even short, regular contact with nature starts to shift your food decisions.

Not all types of nature exposure work the same way — The researchers broke it into three categories: indirect (like seeing trees through a window), incidental (passing through a park on your way somewhere), and intentional (activities like gardening or going for a walk in the woods). Indirect exposure on its own didn’t show a strong link to better eating, but incidental and intentional exposure did. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The takeaway is that passively looking at nature isn’t enough. You get more out of nature when you physically move through it or actively engage with it.

Your mental state plays a big role in how much your diet improves — People with better mental well-being got even stronger benefits from time in nature. When your stress levels drop, your food choices tend to follow. That connection helps explain why stress eating feels so automatic and why changing your surroundings helps break the cycle.

Nature directly reduces stress-driven eating and impulsive food choices — Participants called being in nature a “stress reliever” and said it helped them feel calmer and more grounded. When that stress lifted, so did the pull toward quick, processed food options. One person put it this way — being in nature made their mind “less concerned” about easy ways to satisfy cravings.

Feeling connected to nature shifts what you want to eat — The study measured what researchers call “nature relatedness,” and people who scored higher in that area had better diet quality and ate more fruits and vegetables. When you feel genuinely connected to nature, processed food starts to feel out of step with everything else. Your preferences shift on their own without you having to force anything. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Getting involved with where your food comes from also changes your choices automatically. Gardening and buying from local sources came up again and again in interviews. Participants said that growing or sourcing their own food made them value it more and naturally lean toward higher-quality options. It creates a feedback loop; the more hands-on you are with your food, the less you have to rely on discipline to eat well.

Nature Changes What You Want, Not How Hard You Try

A study published in Communications Psychology looked at how being exposed to natural environments changes food choices in the moment, and more importantly, why. Instead of assuming people made better choices because they were more focused or less tired, the researchers tested those explanations directly and found they didn’t hold up.

People chose different foods without eating less — The study compared people exposed to nature scenes with those who saw urban or neutral settings, then tracked both what they picked and how much they ate. People who saw nature didn’t eat less; they just picked better food. This reflects a natural pull toward higher-quality options without any sense of restriction.

Nature made people prioritize health more when choosing food — The researchers found that exposure to nature increased how important participants considered their own health at the moment they made food decisions. This shift reflected a change in internal motivation. In simple terms, after seeing nature, people placed more value on nourishing their body, and that directly changed the type of food they chose, without reducing how much they ate.

Nature steers you toward real food, not diet food — One of the most interesting findings was how people responded to different kinds of “healthy” options. Nature exposure increased the preference for natural, whole foods while actually decreasing interest in “diet” or “light” snack products. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This isn’t a weight-loss switch flipping — it’s a nourishment switch. Your brain stops asking “what’s lighter?” and starts asking “what’s real?” You start favoring real food over processed substitutes, even the ones marketed as better-for-you.

Cities don’t make your choices worse; nature just makes them better — The researchers compared nature exposure to both urban views and neutral settings like closed curtains. There was no real difference between how people ate in urban versus neutral environments. Nature is the active ingredient here. It lifts your choices above the baseline rather than cities dragging them down.

Time in nature also improves your gut health directly — The benefits of getting outside go beyond what you choose to eat; they extend to what’s happening inside your digestive system. Spending time outdoors exposes you to a wide range of beneficial bacteria from soil, plants, and air that can increase the diversity of your gut microbiome. In one study, urban preschoolers who took part in a 10-week outdoor nature program showed measurable improvements in gut microbial diversity.

Spend Time in Nature to Upgrade Your Diet

Your food choices reflect what your brain values in the moment. When you feel disconnected, stressed, or mentally drained, your brain defaults to quick, processed options. When you reconnect with nature, your internal priorities quietly rearrange themselves. You start valuing nourishment over convenience. That’s the lever you want to use. Instead of forcing better habits, change the environment that drives those habits.

Build a daily “nature exposure minimum” that’s easy to reach — Set a non-negotiable baseline such as 20 to 30 minutes outside every day. Keep it simple so you follow through. A daily walk, sitting in your yard, or even standing near trees works. The key is consistency. When you repeat this each day, your brain starts to associate your normal routine with a higher value placed on your health, which shifts your food choices without effort. Use nature right before meals as a reset trigger — If you tend to grab whatever is easiest when you’re hungry, build a five- to 10-minute outdoor pause into your routine before lunch or dinner. Step outside, walk to the nearest tree-lined street, or simply stand in your yard or on your balcony. Don’t check your phone; let your attention settle on what’s around you. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This kind of direct, intentional nature contact (not just glancing through a window) is what shifts food preferences. By the time you walk back inside, the pull toward processed convenience food is typically measurably weaker, and whole-food options feel more appealing. Think of it as resetting your palate before you sit down to eat by letting your environment do the work for you. Turn your meals into a “natural alignment” habit — After your outdoor time, eat something that matches the simplicity of what you just experienced. If you walked past a garden, come inside and build your plate around fresh vegetables, not a frozen dinner. If you sat near trees or water, reach for whole fruit. The principle is straightforward: processed food feels out of place after time in nature, so lean into that instinct instead of fighting it. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Over time, this pairing strengthens the connection between being outdoors and choosing real food, until the preference becomes automatic. The less you have to think about what to eat, the more sustainable the change becomes. Add one hands-on nature activity each week — If you’re disconnected from where your food comes from, your choices stay abstract. Gardening, visiting a farmers market, or buying directly from local farms changes that. When you see and interact with real food sources, your appreciation increases, and processed food loses its appeal. This builds long-term change without relying on willpower. Track your “nature streak” instead of your diet — Calorie tracking puts your attention on restriction. Tracking your nature streak puts it on a behavior that makes better eating a side effect. Each day you spend at least 20 minutes outside, mark it — a check on a wall calendar, a tally on a notecard, or a simple habit tracker. The method doesn’t matter as long as it’s visible enough to create a sense of momentum. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published As your streak grows, so does the cumulative effect on your food preferences. The pull toward processed food starts to feel less automatic, and whole-food meals begin to feel like the obvious choice rather than the disciplined one. If you break the streak, don’t reset to zero, just start a new one. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s making nature contact your default, so better eating follows without you having to manage it.

FAQs About Nature and Your Diet

Q: How does spending time in nature actually improve my diet?

A: Time in nature shifts what your brain values in the moment. Instead of relying on discipline, your internal priorities change. You start placing more importance on nourishing your body, which leads you to choose whole, unprocessed foods more often without forcing it.

Q: Do you need long hikes or major lifestyle changes to see results?

A: No. Research shows that both how often you get outside and how long you stay matter, but even short, regular exposure makes a difference. Simple activities like walking through a park or sitting outside daily start to shift your food choices over time.

Q: Does nature make you eat less or just eat better?

A: Nature changes the type of food you choose, not the amount you eat. People exposed to natural environments didn’t reduce how much they ate. Instead, they consistently chose higher-quality foods, especially whole, nourishing options.

Q: Why does stress affect your food choices so much?

A: When you feel stressed or mentally drained, your brain defaults to quick, processed foods. Time in nature reduces that stress response, which weakens the pull toward those foods. As your mental state improves, your food choices naturally follow.

Q: Is this about dieting or weight loss?

A: No. Nature doesn’t trigger a dieting mindset. It shifts your preference toward real, whole foods and away from processed “diet” products. The focus becomes nourishment, not restriction or calorie counting, which makes the changes easier to maintain long term.

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