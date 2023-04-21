The Spread of Vaccine-Derived Polio
The spread of vaccine-derived poliomyelitis is growing worldwide, causing paralysis and devastating lives. Using vaccines to solve a vaccine problem is likely not the answer.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Since 2017, vaccine-derived poliomyelitis has been responsible for infecting and paralyzing more people than the wild virus. Although the Americas were declared polio-free in 1994, a New York man contracted polio and was paralyzed in 2022
Vaccine-derived poliovirus infections result from viral shedding from the oral polio vaccine, which …