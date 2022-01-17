Statins Do More Harm Than Good
Amid the pandemic media storm of early 2021, one study quietly revealed statins may be worse than a colossal waste of money. Consider using this to evaluate your heart disease risk.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Data from a study published in January 2021 were converted into a graphic and published on Twitter in December 2021, revealing that in 28,025 participants there were more cardiac events in people taking statins than in those with the same risk factors who didn't take statins
The writers believe the negative effects found may be overcome …