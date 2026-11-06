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Guillermou
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This study analyzes the dose-effect relationship between KAATSU resistance training and muscle function performance, as well as the underlying physiological mechanisms. KAATSU resistance training can enhance muscle strength, improve muscular endurance, and promote neuromuscular adaptation. Compression interventions using high occlusion pressure—within an effective range—are more conducive to improving muscle strength, whereas interventions using moderate occlusion pressure are more effective for enhancing muscular endurance; furthermore, continuous compression is superior to intermittent compression for promoting neuromuscular adaptation. KAATSU resistance training fosters muscle strength by inducing greater metabolic stress, stimulating the secretion of hormones associated with muscle growth, facilitating neuromuscular adaptation, and regulating the expression of microRNAs and molecules involved in skeletal muscle formation. Muscular endurance can be enhanced through various physiological mechanisms, including the upregulation—at the gene or protein level—of endothelial nitric oxide synthase, hypoxia-inducible factor 1, and vascular endothelial growth factor. This process promotes capillary angiogenesis within skeletal muscle, activates p38 MAPK phosphorylation and the AMPK signaling pathway (along with its downstream coactivator, PGC-1α), and enhances mitochondrial biogenesis and the activity of aerobic metabolic enzymes. Additionally, the increased recruitment of high-threshold type II muscle fibers may further facilitate neuromuscular adaptation.

https://www.cjter.com/EN/abstract/abstract18645.shtml (2022)

In this systematic review and meta-analysis, it is suggested that KAATSU blood flow restriction (BFR) training—when compared to exercise performed under normal blood flow conditions—may positively influence both aerobic capacity and athletic performance. Differences between young and older subjects were discussed. KAATSU proved to be a promising and beneficial training method for improving aerobic capacity (measured via VO2) and performance.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11332-022-00944-x (2022)

This study aimed to compare the long-term effects of passive recovery (PR) versus active recovery (AR) during low-intensity strength training with blood flow restriction (BFR) on hormonal levels and performance in young men. The findings indicated that, by increasing muscle activation and metabolic load, active recovery during BFR resistance training may lead to more significant improvements in serum growth hormone (GH), muscle strength, and endurance.

https://bmcsportsscimedrehabil.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13102-022-00442-0 (2022)

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a condition with a rising global incidence, affecting more than 20% of Europeans and North Americans over the age of 55, and up to 60% of the population over the age of 70. Among the various treatment options, endovascular intervention remains the most common approach; however, rehabilitation through physical exercise stands out as a highly effective, non-invasive alternative. Recently, innovative approaches to this form of treatment have been introduced, combining anaerobic interval exercise with KAATSU (venous blood flow restriction) and cooling. KAATSU effectively stimulates an acute angiogenic response and influences specific endothelial functions. https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/article/43/Supplement_1/ehab849.120/6521169?login=false (2022)

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