Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Dec 13, 2025

In addition to its primary function as a response to anxiety or stress, the stress hormone is responsible for many important bodily functions, such as maintaining blood glucose levels, regulating metabolism, and even controlling the immune system. It also plays a fundamental role in the balance between digestion and nutrient absorption, and in converting food into energy.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK538239/ (2023).— Low levels of cortisol are needed for the proper functioning of the immune and reproductive systems; high levels of the stress hormone can be detrimental to health.

Cortisol typically rises in the morning and then decreases throughout the day. However, many people maintain chronically high cortisol levels. Chronically elevated cortisol levels are associated with various health consequences, including depression, insomnia, blood sugar imbalances, and high blood pressure. Elevated cortisol levels have also been linked to increased visceral fat (the fat surrounding vital organs), decreased bone density, and memory problems.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13679-018-0306-y (2018).--

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8584322/ (2021)-

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4465119/ (2015).— Garlic is a natural antibiotic, antiviral, and antifungal. When chopped or crushed, it releases an amino acid called allicin, which has been shown to regulate blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and even relieve muscle pain. Regarding stress, researchers have discovered that both raw and low-temperature aged garlic activate neuroprotective effects and significantly reduce levels of stress-related hormones, including cortisol.

https://journals.lww.com/jcma/Fulltext/2019/03000/Low_temperature_aged_garlic_extract_suppresses.7.aspx (2019).--

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00421-008-0699-5 (2008)

Cocoa flavonols, the chemical compounds in cocoa solids that give dark chocolate its health benefits, have been shown to lower blood pressure and increase insulin sensitivity. Furthermore, studies have shown that regular consumption of cacao can improve mood, enhance the diversity of the gut microbiome, and reduce cortisol levels and the inflammation caused by excess cortisol. (Source, Source, Source)

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6616509/ (2019).—

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0955286321002746 (2022).--

https://nutritionsource.hsph.harvard.edu/food-features/dark-chocolate/

Turmeric is a potent anti-inflammatory and analgesic that has been used for thousands of years in Ayurvedic medicine to treat inflammatory conditions ranging from arthritis to allergies. The active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, is a phytochemical that, according to some studies, reduces cortisol levels. The best way to consume turmeric is liposomal or with piperine, the active compound in black pepper, as this increases the bioavailability of curcumin.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2853174/ (2009).-- Bananas are a rich source of magnesium, an essential nutrient for healthy blood pressure, normal cortisol levels, and restful sleep. They also contain tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin, a neurotransmitter that plays an important role in mood. Studies conducted with competitive cyclists, who use intense physical exertion to generate a stress response, have shown that eating bananas after competition reduces cortisol and overall inflammation.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK507250/ (2009)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture