STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Research from Columbia University shows that psychological stress changes a key metabolic hormone, linking emotional strain directly to energy production and overall health

People with healthy mitochondria experience a drop in this hormone under stress, while those with mitochondrial dysfunction show an increase — suggesting how cellular energy capacity shapes stress resilience

Chronic stress overstimulates classic stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, disrupting blood sugar control, promoting fat storage, and exhausting your mitochondria — the engines that power every cell

Loneliness, childhood neglect, and relationship loss were linked to higher levels of this hormone, while strong social ties were linked to lower levels, suggesting that emotional well-being and physical metabolism are connected

Restoring mitochondrial balance through nutrition, regular movement, deep sleep, and meaningful connection helps calm stress chemistry, boost energy, and slow biological aging

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Stress doesn’t just live in your head — it reshapes your entire body. Every time you feel anxious, overworked, or emotionally strained, your cells react. Hormones shift, energy production slows, and inflammation rises. Over time, those invisible reactions create measurable wear and tear that affects how quickly you age, how well you recover, and even how clearly you think.

Your mitochondria — the tiny power plants in your cells — sit at the center of this process. When they function well, you feel alert, resilient, and balanced. But when they falter, everything suffers. Energy crashes. Hormones go haywire.

Emotional stress starts to feel physical. It’s not “just in your head” — it’s happening in every cell of your body. Recent research from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health has uncovered a biological bridge linking psychological stress to your body’s energy systems.

This work adds a new layer to what we know about stress: it’s not simply a mental or hormonal event but a whole-body experience that affects how efficiently your cells turn food into energy. Chronic stress doesn’t just alter your mood — it alters your metabolism. Understanding how this process unfolds offers a roadmap for protecting your energy, slowing biological aging, and strengthening emotional resilience.

Stress Reshapes Hormone Linked to Energy and Emotional Health

A study published in Nature Metabolism explored how acute psychological stress changes levels of fibroblast growth factor 21 — a hormone known for regulating metabolism and glucose balance.

Researchers wanted to determine how stress affects this hormone in both healthy adults and individuals with mitochondrial disease, a group of conditions where cells struggle to produce sufficient energy. This was the first study to show that psychological stress directly alters this hormone in humans, pointing to a molecular link between emotional and physical health.

Healthy participants showed a 20% drop in this hormone under stress — When exposed to a standardized mental stressor — without physical exertion — healthy adults experienced a sharp decline in fibroblast growth factor 21 levels. This decrease occurred immediately following the stress test and then gradually returned to normal within 90 minutes.

People with mitochondrial disease showed the opposite reaction — Participants with mitochondrial disorders responded in reverse: the hormone levels rose by 32% after the same stress test and peaked at 90 minutes. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This contrast revealed that the hormone’s behavior depends on mitochondrial capacity — the ability of your cells to convert nutrients into usable energy. In those with impaired mitochondria , stress appears to amplify energy demand signals, triggering the release of this metabolic hormone as a compensatory mechanism.

The difference points to an energy-based vulnerability to stress — According to the study’s lead author, Mangesh Kurade, this opposite pattern represents “a new axis of vulnerability” in which psychological stress interacts with mitochondrial efficiency to shape long-term disease risk. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When your cellular engines are already weak, stress doesn’t just feel worse — it pushes your body into deeper metabolic strain. This helps explain why chronic stress often worsens fatigue, inflammation, and metabolic disorders.

The hormone acts as a biochemical translator between mind and mitochondria — The hormone’s dual response — decreasing in healthy people but rising in those with impaired energy production — suggests that it communicates between your brain’s stress circuits and your body’s energy systems. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published During stress, your brain releases hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which influence how mitochondria allocate fuel. Fibroblast growth factor 21 seems to step in as a messenger, ensuring energy is distributed where it’s needed most.

Hormonal patterns highlight stress’s measurable biology — Senior author Dr. Martin Picard described the hormone as a “hormonal bridge between body and mind,” showing how emotional experiences translate into molecular change. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This expands the conventional view of stress beyond cortisol, which has long been considered the body’s primary stress hormone. By including this hormone in the mix, the research presents a more complete picture of how chronic psychological strain affects metabolism.

Social Well-Being Tied to Hormone Levels

Researchers then examined UK Biobank data to test if these hormonal changes reflected broader chronic life conditions. They found that loneliness, childhood neglect, relationship loss and financial difficulty correlated with higher fibroblast growth factor 21 levels.

In contrast, people with strong relationships, frequent social interactions, and emotional support had lower levels. This indicates that this hormone not only responds to acute stress but also mirrors your social and emotional health over time.

Chronic stress alters energy balance at a population level — The UK Biobank findings provided population-scale evidence that social conditions — whether positive or negative — are associated with measurable differences in fibroblast growth factor 21. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This supports the idea that emotional health is not abstract; it’s a physiological process that tracks with hormones, mitochondria, and long-term disease risk. However, the associations were small, and because the data are cross-sectional, they cannot show which comes first.

This hormone could help identify early signs of metabolic stress — Because its levels shift predictably with emotional and metabolic strain, the hormone could act as a biomarker for clinicians to assess how stress affects the body’s energy systems. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Biomarkers are measurable indicators — like blood pressure or cholesterol — that help detect dysfunction before symptoms appear. Monitoring this hormone could therefore help flag people under sustained metabolic or burnout-related strain.

Mitochondria play the central role — Mitochondria convert nutrients like glucose and fat into adenosine triphosphate (ATP) — the molecule that fuels every cellular process. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When mitochondria are damaged, they struggle to meet these demands, leading to fatigue, hormonal imbalances, and impaired repair mechanisms. Under stress, mitochondria must work even harder, but when energy production falters, your body releases metabolic stress signals to compensate, which perpetuates a cycle of exhaustion and inflammation.

The findings provide a foundation for precision stress medicine — Future interventions could use this hormone as a feedback signal to personalize stress recovery plans, gauge progress, or identify early metabolic decline. Imagine monitoring your stress chemistry just like blood sugar — tracking when your body is under strain. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That’s the direction this research is pointing toward: stress medicine guided by measurable energy biology. The study positions fibroblast growth factor 21 as both a stress-responsive hormone and a reflection of mitochondrial strength, in a cohort of 70 healthy adults and 40 people with mitochondrial disease. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published By decoding this connection, scientists have pointed toward a biological explanation for why chronic stress drains vitality — and suggested that regaining energy resilience starts with understanding your mitochondria.

The Role of Classic Stress Hormones in Metabolic Strain

This connection between stress, hormones, and blood sugar shows that emotional strain doesn’t stay confined to your thoughts — it reaches deep into your metabolism. The same stress response that alters your body’s energy balance also interferes with glucose control, setting off a self-reinforcing loop of fatigue, weight gain, and hormonal disruption. To understand how this happens, it helps to look closer at the stress hormones driving these changes.

Stress hormones evolved to protect you, not to run your life — Your body produces hormones like norepinephrine and epinephrine to keep you alert in the face of danger. These chemicals speed up your heart, sharpen focus, and prepare your muscles for action — an ancient survival mechanism that helped humans respond instantly to threats. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These same hormones, just like the metabolic messenger described in the Nature Metabolism study, act through your mitochondria — changing how your cells create and use energy in response to perceived danger.

Short bursts of stress are helpful, but constant activation wears you down — That same “fight-or-flight” system becomes harmful when it stays switched on all day. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Research published in Cell Metabolism found that in mice, when the sympathetic nervous system — the same stress pathway that releases norepinephrine — stays switched on during overnutrition, it triggers insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction. The effect ran through fat breakdown in adipose tissue rather than through a failure of insulin signaling inside the cells.

Imagine your stress system as a security alarm that won’t shut off — A quick alert protects you from harm, but if that alarm keeps blaring at every small noise, it drains your energy and focus. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The same happens inside your body — constant hormonal alarms raise blood pressure, strain your heart, and make it harder for your cells to use energy efficiently. This constant “on” signal prevents your mitochondria from entering repair mode, leaving them exhausted and less able to meet your daily energy needs.

Everyday pressures keep your stress hormones stuck on high — Deadlines, arguments, lack of sleep, poor diet, or even digital overload all push this system into overdrive. Over time, the combination of emotional tension and overeating — especially processed foods — keeps your body flooded with stress chemicals, accelerating fat gain and disrupting normal insulin function. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Processed foods, including seed oils , also impair mitochondrial metabolism, compounding the damage caused by chronic hormonal activation.

Stress hormones compete with insulin, fueling high blood sugar — When cortisol and norepinephrine dominate, your liver releases extra glucose and your fat cells dump more fatty acids into your blood. This makes it harder for insulin to do its job, causing sugar levels to climb and fat to accumulate more quickly. This imbalance forces mitochondria to burn fuel inefficiently, producing less energy and more oxidative waste — the biological signature of chronic stress. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This is why balancing stress is essential for blood sugar and energy control. Managing emotional strain, getting enough sleep, eating real food, and spending time outdoors all help reset your body’s alarm system. When your stress hormones stabilize, your mitochondria recover their rhythm — restoring efficient energy production, balanced hormones, and lasting resilience.

How to Escape the Stress Cycle and Restore Mitochondrial Balance

Living in constant “fight-or-flight” mode doesn’t just affect your mood — it starves your cells of energy. Chronic stress forces your mitochondria to work overtime while flooding your body with cortisol and adrenaline.

Over time, this damages your energy systems, weakens emotional stability, and accelerates aging. Escaping the stress cycle means restoring your mitochondria so they produce energy efficiently again. When you approach stress as a mitochondrial problem — not just an emotional one — you move from coping to recovery.

Feed your mitochondria with steady, healthy carbohydrates to calm cortisol — When you go too long without eating or restrict carbs, your body produces cortisol to make glucose from muscle and brain tissue — a process that depletes energy and accelerates aging. Supplying your mitochondria with steady, whole-food carbohydrates — such as fruit, white rice, and root vegetables — keeps them fueled and stable. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A Nutrients study found that increasing carbohydrate as part of a whole-food diet dampened the cortisol response to a laboratory stress test. This is why long-term fasting or low-carb diets often backfire — they drain mitochondrial reserves and keep you stuck in stress mode. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Seed oils are also a major source of hidden stress. They’re loaded with linoleic acid (LA), a polyunsaturated fat that damages your mitochondria at excess levels. Get rid of seed oils like soybean, canola, safflower, and sunflower, even if they’re organic. Replace them with healthier fats like ghee, grass fed butter, and beef tallow. Move your body to recharge mitochondrial energy and release tension — Exercise stimulates mitochondrial biogenesis — the process of creating new, healthy mitochondria — and floods your system with endorphins that offset cortisol. Regular movement doesn’t just improve your mood; it literally helps your cells make more energy. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Walking outdoors, strength training, or gentle aerobic activity all support this renewal. As your mitochondria recover, so does your ability to think clearly, sleep deeply, and bounce back from stress. Train your brain to switch from “fight or flight” to “rest and repair” — Practices like gratitude journaling, laughter, creative hobbies like painting, playing an instrument, or writing, and positive visualization redirect energy away from the stress response and back toward healing. When your thoughts focus on safety, pleasure, and creativity, your brain sends mitochondrial-friendly signals that promote calm and stability. Use breathing and body relaxation to restore cellular equilibrium — Slow nasal breathing increases carbon dioxide levels, which improves oxygen delivery to your cells. Techniques like progressive muscle relaxation, autogenic training, or even mindful crying all help release physical tension. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These methods teach your system to downshift from energy-draining stress responses into energy-restoring repair states. In essence, you’re teaching your mitochondria when it’s safe to recharge. Prioritize restorative sleep, human connection, and hormonal harmony — Deep sleep is when your mitochondria perform maintenance — repairing oxidative damage and restoring cellular balance. Keep your evenings calm, avoid blue light before bed, and get morning sunlight to anchor your circadian rhythm.

Physical affection, such as hugs, releases oxytocin, which lowers cortisol. You can also support recovery with transmucosal natural progesterone. When you care for your mitochondria, you care for your whole self. Stable energy means balanced hormones, better sleep, clearer thinking, and emotional resilience. Stress becomes something you adapt to — not something that breaks you down.

How to Use Progesterone

Before the detail that follows: Transmucosal progesterone therapy requires a prescription and a clinician’s supervision. What is described below is how it is used under that supervision. It is not a protocol to begin on your own, and progesterone is not a supplement you should self-dose — it is a hormone, and the right dose, the right timing, and whether it is appropriate at all depend on your own circumstances. If you are pregnant, trying to conceive, on hormonal contraception or being treated for a hormone-sensitive condition, this needs a doctor before anything else.

It’s also important to understand that progesterone is not a magic bullet, and that you get the most benefit by implementing a Bioenergetic diet approach that allows you to effectively burn glucose as your primary fuel without backing up electrons in your mitochondria that reduces your energy production. My book, “Your Guide to Cellular Health: Unlocking the Science of Longevity and Joy,” covers this process in great detail.

Once you have dialed in your diet, an effective strategy that can help counteract estrogen excess is to take transmucosal progesterone (i.e., applied to your gums, not oral or transdermal), which is a natural estrogen antagonist. Progesterone is one of only three hormones I believe many adults can benefit from. (The other two are DHEA and pregnenolone.)

I do not recommend transdermal progesterone, as your skin expresses high levels of 5-alpha reductase enzyme, which causes a significant portion of the progesterone you’re taking to be irreversibly converted primarily into allopregnanolone and cannot be converted back into progesterone.

Ideal Way to Administer Progesterone

Please note that when progesterone is used transmucosally on your gums as I advise, the FDA believes that somehow converts it into a drug and prohibits any company from advising that on its label. This is why companies promote their progesterone products as “topical.”

However, please understand that it is perfectly legal for any physician to recommend an off-label indication for a drug to their patient. In this case, progesterone is a bioidentical hormone rather than a synthetic progestin, and the two have different safety profiles — the risks associated with progestins in the hormone therapy literature do not transfer straightforwardly to bioidentical progesterone. That is not the same as being risk-free at any dose, however. Progesterone is sedating, can affect mood, and interacts with other medications, so the dose must be established in collaboration with the prescribing clinician.

Dr. Ray Peat has done the seminal work in progesterone and probably was the world’s greatest expert on progesterone. He wrote his Ph.D. on estrogen in 1982 and spent most of his professional career documenting the need to counteract the dangers of excess estrogen with low-LA diets and transmucosal progesterone supplementation.

He determined that most solvents do not dissolve progesterone well and discovered that vitamin E is the best solvent to optimally provide progesterone in your tissue. You just need to be very careful about which vitamin E you use, as many supplemental vitamin E products are synthetic and do not provide the form your body uses.

It is imperative to avoid using any synthetic vitamin E (alpha tocopherol acetate — the acetate indicates that it’s synthetic). Natural vitamin E will be labeled “d alpha tocopherol.” This is the pure D isomer, which is what your body can use.

There are also other vitamin E isomers, and you want the complete spectrum of tocopherols and tocotrienols, specifically the beta, gamma, and delta types, in the effective D isomer. Look for a label showing the full spectrum of tocopherols and tocotrienols in the D isomer form.

When it comes to application, my preferred approach is to dissolve either powdered or liquid progesterone in natural vitamin E — having established the dosing with your prescriber — and apply it directly to the gums. This transmucosal application allows for optimal absorption and use by the body. There are also premade vitamin E-based progesterone products on the market. Just make sure they’re using natural vitamin E. The recommended time for application is 30 minutes before bed, as progesterone has an anti-cortisol effect and can increase GABA levels, promoting better sleep.

If you are a menstruating woman, you should take the progesterone during the luteal phase or the last half of your cycle, which can be determined by starting 10 days after the first day of your period and stopping the progesterone when your period starts. If you are a male or non-menstruating woman, you can take the progesterone every day for four to six months and then cycle off for one week. This is what I have been personally doing for over a year with very good results. I am a physician so do not have any problems doing this. If you aren’t a physician, you should consult one before using this therapy, as transmucosal progesterone therapy requires a doctor’s prescription.

FAQs About Stress, Hormones, and Mitochondrial Health

Q: How does stress affect my body’s energy production?

A: Stress sends signals that shift your body into “fight-or-flight” mode, demanding quick energy from your cells. This reaction forces your mitochondria to work harder to keep up. Over time, this constant demand wears them down, reducing their efficiency and leading to fatigue, hormonal imbalance, and inflammation. When your mitochondria are overtaxed, stress becomes not just emotional but biological, draining your vitality at the cellular level.

Q: What did the Nature Metabolism study discover about stress and hormones?

A: The study revealed that psychological stress changes levels of a metabolic hormone responsible for regulating energy balance and glucose metabolism.9 In healthy people, short-term stress caused hormone levels to drop, while in those with mitochondrial dysfunction, levels rose.

This opposite response shows that stress affects people differently depending on their mitochondrial capacity — how well their cells convert nutrients into energy. It establishes a biological link between emotional strain and physical metabolism.

Q: How are traditional stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline connected to mitochondria?

A: Cortisol, adrenaline, and norepinephrine are your body’s main stress hormones. They help you respond to danger by raising blood sugar and heart rate. But when they remain high for too long, they keep your mitochondria in a constant high-gear state. This overactivation prevents repair and leads to inefficient energy production, oxidative stress, and faster cellular aging. Stabilizing these hormones helps your mitochondria recover, improving energy, sleep, and mental clarity.

Q: What lifestyle habits help restore mitochondrial balance after chronic stress?

A: The most effective strategies include:

Eating nutrient-rich meals that include healthy carbohydrates like fruit, white rice, and root vegetables to prevent cortisol spikes while avoiding LA-rich seed oils.

Moving your body daily to stimulate new mitochondria and lower stress hormone levels.

Practicing relaxation techniques such as slow breathing, mindfulness, or gentle stretching to trigger your “rest and repair” state.

Getting enough deep sleep and daily sunlight to synchronize your energy rhythms.

Building emotional connection — hugs, laughter, and gratitude all reduce stress chemistry and support cellular healing.

Q: Why is it important to think of stress as a mitochondrial issue, not just an emotional one?

A: Viewing stress through a mitochondrial lens helps you understand why emotional exhaustion feels physical. Your ability to handle stress depends on how efficiently your cells make energy. When your mitochondria function well, your mind feels calmer, your body recovers faster, and your hormones stay balanced. Addressing stress at this cellular level transforms it from something you merely cope with into something you can act on — supporting resilience, energy, and long-term health.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making changes to your health regimen.

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