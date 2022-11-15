New Study Sheds Light on Stroke Recovery
Right after your brain is injured, you have a brief window of immense neuroplasticity, and you need to take advantage of it.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery or blood vessel, cutting off blood flow to your brain. As a result, brain cells die and brain damage can occur. Without proper and timely treatment, a stroke can be lethal
Estimates suggest 10% of all strokes occur in people under the age of 50, and 2.5% of strokes occur in those under the…