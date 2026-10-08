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Guillermou
Oct 8

Thank you, Dr. Mercola, for this interesting analysis. 🙏

I believe we are moving toward a very important concept: fewer indiscriminate supplements and more personalized interventions—justified by a concrete need, a biomarker, a specific goal, or reasonable clinical evidence.

All of this, of course, built upon a foundation of whole foods, physical activity, and a healthy lifestyle. The question shouldn't be how many supplements we take, but rather which ones actually make sense for each individual and why.

Smart supplementation isn't necessarily about taking more; it’s about taking the right ones with a clear purpose. 👍👌

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