STORY AT-A-GLANCE

The label on a supplement bottle tells you what went into the capsule — not what reaches your cells. For a great many products, the gap between those two numbers is enormous, and it is invisible at the point of purchase

The scientific term for how much of a compound actually reaches your bloodstream in active form is bioavailability. Most oral supplements lose a large fraction of their dose to stomach acid, poor solubility, and rapid elimination before they ever do any good

Fat-soluble plant compounds and minerals are especially vulnerable, which is why two products with nearly identical labels can produce completely different results in the real world

Across the research, one theme repeats: improving delivery improves outcomes. The active ingredient is rarely the limiting factor — the delivery is

Understanding this single problem is the foundation of everything I am going to share over the next several articles, where I’ll also introduce a new generation of supplements engineered around delivery from the molecule outward

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Here is an uncomfortable truth about the supplement industry — one I have wrestled with across decades of working in it: the label on the bottle tells you what went in; it doesn’t tell you how much of that actually reaches the cells that need it. And for an enormous number of products on the market today, the gap between those two numbers is far from insignificant.

You can swallow a perfectly manufactured capsule containing exactly the dose printed on the label and still absorb only a small fraction of what is inside. The rest is dismantled by stomach acid, never properly dissolved, locked inside a matrix your gut cannot break apart, or simply escorted out of your body before it does anything useful. This is not a defect in a particular brand. It is the default behavior of oral supplements, and it is the most overlooked problem in the entire field.

I want to walk you through why this happens, why it matters more than almost anything else on the label, and what the science says we can do about it. Because once you understand this, you will never look at a supplement bottle the same way again — and you will understand exactly why the new generation of products I have been working on is built so differently.

Bioavailability — The Number That Is Never Printed on the Label

The scientific term for how much of a compound actually reaches your circulation in active form is bioavailability. It is the quiet difference between the dose you take and the dose your body can use. According to research published in PubMed, the oral bioavailability of many beneficial compounds is severely limited by a chain of obstacles, each one a leak in the pipe between your mouth and your cells.

Picture the journey. A capsule has to break open and release its contents. Those contents have to dissolve in the watery, acidic environment of your gut. They need to survive that environment without being chemically transformed into something inert. They have to cross the wall of your intestine, which is selective about what it lets through. And they have to get past the first pass through your liver, which treats many compounds as foreign and begins breaking them down immediately.

A compound needs to survive every one of those steps to do its job. Miss any single one, and the impressive number on the label becomes a figure that exists on paper but not in your bloodstream. Researchers reviewing this problem have repeatedly noted that the way a compound is delivered — the surrounding matrix, the particle size, the carrier it travels in — can matter as much as, or more than, the compound itself.

Why So Much Is Lost in Transit

To understand why absorption fails so often, it helps to understand what your digestive tract is actually designed to do. It is a highly selective barrier. Its entire job is to extract what your body recognizes and needs while keeping out what it does not.

That selectivity is a feature when it comes to keeping toxins and pathogens out. It becomes a problem when the beneficial compound you want is one your gut does not efficiently recognize or transport. Several specific failure points show up again and again in the literature:

Poor solubility — Many of the most valuable compounds in nutrition do not dissolve well in water. In the watery environment of your gut, they clump together, fail to disperse, and pass through largely untouched.

Chemical degradation — Stomach acid and digestive enzymes are powerful. They break down many sensitive compounds long before those compounds reach the part of the gut where absorption would occur.

Low permeability — Even a compound that survives digestion intact may not be able to cross the intestinal wall efficiently. If it cannot get through the barrier, it cannot enter your bloodstream.

First-pass metabolism — Many compounds that do get absorbed travel first to the liver, which may metabolize a large fraction of the dose before it ever reaches general circulation.

Each of these is a place where the dose on the label quietly shrinks. Stack them together, and you begin to see why a high number on a bottle can translate into a disappointingly small effect in your body.

Fat-Soluble Compounds and Minerals Struggle Most

Some of the most beneficial compounds in nutrition are also the hardest to absorb. Fat-soluble plant actives — the pigments in tomatoes, the compounds in turmeric, the antioxidants in olives and many others — tend to be poorly water-soluble by nature. In the watery environment of the gut, they resist dissolving, and what does not dissolve generally does not get absorbed.

Research on compounds like lycopene and curcumin illustrates the problem vividly. These are compounds with substantial documented potential, yet their natural bioavailability is so low that, taken in conventional form, much of the dose is wasted. Investigators studying these compounds have concluded that the central challenge is not whether the compound works, but whether you can get a meaningful amount of it into the body at all.

Minerals face a different gauntlet. They bind to other components in food and other supplements, they compete with one another for the same absorption pathways, and are frequently lost to these interactions. The result is the same: a portion of the labeled dose, sometimes a large portion, never makes it into the bloodstream.

The Compounds That Suffer Most — A Closer Look

It is worth naming some of the specific compounds where this problem is most acute, because the list includes many of the most popular supplements people take every day expecting benefits they may not be receiving.

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, is notoriously poorly absorbed in its natural form. It is poorly soluble in water, unstable at the pH levels found in parts of the digestive tract, and rapidly metabolized and eliminated. Taken plainly, a large share of a curcumin dose never reaches circulation in active form at all.

Carotenoids such as lycopene — the compound that gives tomatoes their red color — are fat-soluble and crystalline, which means they resist dissolving in the gut and clump together rather than dispersing. Their absorption depends heavily on the form they are delivered in and what they are taken alongside.

Many minerals face the opposite problem: they are too reactive. They bind to other dietary components, compete with one another for the same transport channels, and are frequently rendered unavailable before absorption can occur. The form a mineral is delivered in can dramatically change how much your body takes up.

The pattern across all of these is the same. The compound has documented potential. The natural form delivers only a fraction of it. And the difference between a product that addresses this and one that ignores it is invisible on the label.

How Bioavailability Is Actually Measured

When researchers want to know how bioavailable a compound is, they do not rely on the label. They give a measured dose and then track the compound and its metabolites in blood and urine over time; sampling at intervals to see how much actually appears in circulation, how high the concentration peaks, and how quickly it rises and falls.

Studies that do this reveal just how wide the gap can be. In bioavailability research on olive-derived antioxidant compounds, for instance, investigators tracked plasma and urine levels after dosing and confirmed both that the compound was absorbed and that absorption increased with the delivered dose — the kind of direct measurement that tells you what is really happening, rather than what the label implies.

The lesson from this body of work is consistent: the only way to know what a formulation truly delivers is to measure what reaches the body, and many products on the shelf have never been evaluated that way.

Why Two Identical Labels Produce Different Results

This is the practical consequence that should change how you shop. Two products can carry nearly identical labels — same compound, same milligrams — and produce completely different results in the real world. One may deliver a meaningful dose to your tissues. The other may deliver what amounts to a rounding error. And you, standing in the aisle or scrolling a product page, have no way to tell them apart, because bioavailability is invisible at the point of purchase.

This is also why so many people conclude that a particular nutrient “doesn’t work for them.” Often the nutrient works fine. What failed was the delivery. They never got enough of the active compound into their system to find out whether it would help. The experiment was rigged from the start by a formulation that could not survive the trip. Before you abandon a nutrient that the science says should help, it is worth asking whether you ever actually received a meaningful dose of it.

Why the Industry Optimized for the Wrong Number

If delivery matters so much, you might reasonably ask why the supplement industry spent decades competing on dose instead. The answer is partly historical and partly commercial, and it is worth understanding because it explains the landscape you are shopping in today.

Dose is easy to print and easy to compare. A consumer can glance at two bottles, see that one says 1,000 milligrams and the other says 500, and conclude the first is the better value. Bioavailability is invisible, harder to measure, and harder to communicate on a label. So the industry competed on the number people could see, and a kind of dose arms race took hold — ever-higher milligram counts, regardless of how much of that dose the body could actually use.

Raw, unformulated compound is also cheaper than a well-delivered compound. Adding a genuine delivery system — a lipid carrier, a protective coating, nanoscale processing — costs more to develop and manufacture. For a company competing purely on price and dose, those costs are easy to skip, and the consumer, unable to see the difference, rarely penalizes them for it. The result is a market full of products optimized for the label rather than for your cells.

None of this means high-dose products are fraudulent. It means the number on the front is answering the wrong question. The question that matters is not how much went into the capsule, but how much of it reaches the tissues that need it. Once you internalize that, the entire shelf looks different.

A Practical Buyer’s Checklist

Until bioavailability is something every label is required to report — which it is not — you are left to read between the lines. Here is what I look for, and what I suggest you look for too:

A named delivery system — Does the product specify how the compound is delivered — liposomal, lipid nanoparticle, microencapsulated, or another defined approach — or does it simply rely on a large dose? A named, sensible delivery system is a meaningful signal.

A form matched to the compound — Fat-soluble compounds benefit from lipid-based delivery. Compounds that need to reach a specific place benefit from protective coatings. The form should fit the compound’s actual weakness, not just sound impressive.

Restraint on dose claims — Be wary of products whose entire pitch is an enormous milligram count. That can be a sign that the formulation is compensating for poor delivery.

Transparency about mechanism — A company that understands delivery can explain, in plain terms, what its system does and why. Vague adjectives with no mechanism behind them are a yellow flag.

Evidence of measurement — The best products are built by people who measured what actually reaches the body, rather than assuming the label dose equals the delivered dose.

The Research Converges on One Conclusion

When you read across the scientific literature on this topic, one theme repeats with remarkable consistency: improving delivery improves outcomes. Studies on compounds ranging from olive-derived antioxidants to carotenoids to curcumin all arrive at the same destination — when you solve the delivery problem, you unlock benefits that the raw compound simply could not provide on its own.

Read that again, because it is the entire point. The active ingredient was, in case after case, not the limiting factor. The delivery was. The compound had the potential all along; it just never arrived in usable form. And that means the path to better results runs not through ever-higher doses of poorly delivered compounds, but through smarter delivery of sensible ones.

What This Means for You

Start asking better questions about everything in your supplement cabinet. A high dose on the label means very little if most of it never arrives. When you evaluate a product, look past the headline number and ask how the compound is delivered — whether the formulation does anything at all to help the active survive digestion and reach your tissues, or whether it simply drops a raw compound into a capsule and hopes for the best. Here are a few practical habits worth adopting:

Treat the delivery system as part of the dose — A modest amount delivered well can outperform a large amount delivered poorly. The form matters as much as the number.

Be skeptical of megadosing as a fix — Taking more of a poorly absorbed compound is an expensive and inefficient way to compensate for bad delivery. You are mostly paying to excrete the excess.

Match the compound to the goal — Some compounds need to act in a specific place — the lower gut, for instance. If a product cannot get the compound there intact, the dose is academic.

In the next article, I am going to show you exactly how the newest delivery technologies solve this problem — the science of getting the active compound where your body can use it. And in the article after that, I will show you the first place we chose to prove it, and why we started where we did.

Because the goal was never to swallow a capsule. The goal was always to get the active compound to the cells that need it. Everything else is just packaging.

Meet Pax — Your 22nd Century Health Coach

Understanding what your body actually absorbs used to require a doctor, a lab, and a great deal of guesswork. Not anymore. Pax is the AI health coach we built to put that intelligence in your pocket, with at-home lab testing, personalized interpretation of your results, and a 24/7 coach that knows your numbers and your goals.

We are rolling Pax out to our community right now, and you can start for free. Open Pax here → pwa.paxhealthcoach.com

FAQ

Q: What is bioavailability, in plain terms?

A: Bioavailability is the share of a compound you take that actually reaches your bloodstream in active form and is available for your body to use. A supplement can list a high dose on the label, but if its bioavailability is low, only a small fraction of that dose ever does anything.

Q: Does a higher dose make up for poor absorption?

A: Only crudely, and inefficiently. Taking more of a poorly absorbed compound increases the amount you waste as much as the amount you use, and it can be expensive. Improving how a compound is delivered is a far more effective lever than simply raising the dose.

Q: How can I tell if a supplement is well absorbed?

A: Look for products that describe their delivery system — terms like liposomal, lipid nanoparticle, or microencapsulated — rather than only shouting a dose. A product that explains how the compound is protected and delivered is telling you something that can actually influence results.

Q: If a nutrient never seemed to help me, does that mean it doesn’t work?

A: Not necessarily. It may mean you never received a meaningful dose. Many people give up on a nutrient that the science supports simply because the form they took was too poorly absorbed. Before concluding a nutrient doesn’t work for you, consider whether the delivery was the real failure.

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