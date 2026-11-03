Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
6h

Thank you very much, Dr. Mercola, for sharing this insightful analysis on the evolution of supplementation habits.

I find it particularly apt that you highlight the importance of personalized nutrition, moving away from the notion that everyone requires the same supplements. Each individual has unique needs, shaped by their diet, age, lifestyle, metabolism, and potential nutritional deficiencies.

I would especially like to underscore five key points:

1) Prioritizing whole, natural foods and comprehensive nutrition as the foundation of health.

2) Identifying individual needs through nutritional and analytical assessment.

3) Using targeted supplements to address specific deficiencies or requirements, rather than following commercial trends.

4) Simplifying protocols to improve adherence.

5) Remembering that sleep, physical activity, and a healthy diet are pillars that no supplement can replace.

I would add that we need to move toward an integrative approach to medicine—one that combines nutrition, natural medicine, clinical research, and technology (including artificial intelligence) to better understand individual needs.

It is not about taking more supplements, but rather taking the right ones, in the appropriate doses, and only when they are truly necessary.

Thank you for promoting a more conscious, personalized, and preventive approach to health!

Enviar comentarios 👍❤🙏

Reply
Share
Joni's avatar
Joni
5h

And over & over, again, hormone D is discussed as Vitamin D. Stop it!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture