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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Jun 11, 2024

Medicinal plants are rich sources of secondary metabolites that are commonly used to treat and preventing various diseases. Among the different secondary metabolites, terpenoids play an important role. as signaling compounds and growth regulators in plants. Apart from these, terpenoids also have medicinal properties that are effectively used in the treatment of common central nervous system disorders such as anti-Parkinson's disease, anti-Alzheimer's disease, antimalarial, antiulcer, hepaticidal, etc. Terpenoids were also known for their potential role in improving intelligence, improving memory and exercising antidepressant and anxiolytic effects.

The availability of medicinal plants in nature is an indication to combat various diseases since synthetic drugs have serious side effects that negatively affect the outcome of treatment in disorders of the Central Nervous System. Terpenes and terpenoids are geroprotective, including primary criteria (lifespan-prolonging effects in model organisms, improvement of aging biomarkers, low toxicity, improvement of quality of life, prevention of age-related diseases, increased resistance to stress). In the second link description and analysis of Terpenoids and summary in table 1 of the geroprotective potential of some terpenes and terpenoids.

Carotenoids are the most popular class of tetraterpenoids and comprise -carotene, -carotene, -cryptoxanthin, lycopene, lutein, and zeaxanthin. Of them, lycopene has the most potent antioxidant capacity, twice that of the next potent: -caroten. Lycopene has been investigated for its health benefits in the treatment of various chronic human diseases, such as neurological disorders, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis and diabetes. These reviews dietary lycopene to reduce the risk and complications associated with several chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), obesity, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders.

These chronic diseases are mainly associated with chronic low-grade and systemic inflammation induced by oxidative stress. https://phytopharmajournal.com/assets/pdf_files/Vol12_Issue2_07.pdf  (2023).- https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/9/6/529  (2020).-- https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/26/13/3888/htm  )2021).-- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1043661819323424  (2020).--- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/23/5152  (2022).-- https://ffhdj.com/index.php/BioactiveCompounds/article/view/975  (2022).--- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0753332223002160  (2023).-- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/B9780443237638000452  (2024).--

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