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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 17

In addition to factors such as diet, exercise, and age, we must also consider the role of obesity and declining testosterone levels, as well as exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals—such as phthalates and bisphenol A—which are present in many everyday products.

These substances can interfere with estrogen and androgen signaling, alter the function of adipose (fat) tissue, and affect metabolic regulation. Some studies suggest that certain pollutants may promote adipogenesis (the formation of fat cells), metabolic inflammation, and hormonal imbalances. Furthermore, exposure during fetal development and childhood can have long-lasting consequences.

The relationship is bidirectional: obesity can lead to lower testosterone levels, while certain endocrine-disrupting chemicals may contribute to metabolic disturbances. However, it is important to distinguish between experimental mechanisms and proven causality in humans; not all cases of obesity or declining testosterone can be attributed to these pollutants.

Therefore, prevention strategies should address both lifestyle habits and the reasonable reduction of avoidable exposure to potentially harmful substances.

Scientific references:

• Endocrine Society scientific statement on endocrine-disrupting chemicals: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2726844/

• Review on endocrine-disrupting chemicals, obesity, and metabolism: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38203845/

• Review on adipose tissue and endocrine-disrupting chemicals: https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/17/24/9403

• Study on phthalates, obesity, and sex hormones in 7,780 adults: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38524635/

• Article on endocrine-disrupting chemicals and obesity: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18315718/

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Sandra Vanyo's avatar
Sandra Vanyo
Oct 17

https://substack.com/@whatonearthishappening/note/p-220162666?r=2lq7yr

Send the truth out. Spread it far and wide!

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