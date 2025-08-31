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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Aug 31, 2025

John D. Rockefeller controlled 90 percent of U.S. oil production, allowing him to buy the favor of anyone he needed under his Big Pharma umbrella.

By disregarding the bad science promoted by Rockefeller and his evil cronies, they succeeded in creating a medical-industrial complex that still dominates Western medicine today. John D. Rockefeller injected $100 million into the "General Board of Education" to END all studies of natural medicine (anything holistic) in America's 150 medical schools and to permanently establish only the study and practice (in hospitals) of prescribing pharmaceutical drugs that alleviate the symptoms of diseases and disorders, but never cure anything. He even called the entire movement "a pill for a bad thing." It was goodbye to healthy eating, clean water, and all knowledge about the power of proper nutrition. And just like that, the pharmaceutical-medical industrial complex was created and consolidated. Any competition or backlash from natural medicine enthusiasts would be eliminated and dismissed as "quackery."

Half of the medical schools in the United States were forced to close. These were schools that wanted to continue teaching in nutrition, chiropractic, homeopathy, holistic, functional, integrative medicine, and osteopathy. If you violated the linear approach of this new medical regime, you went to jail and lost your medical license. It's that simple.

The state religion is now the one imposed by large corporations through many years of media dominance owned by bankers, large corporations, and philanthropic organizations like Bill and Melinda Gates.

Supporting the media are Rockefeller-led scientists and universities who support the dominant paradigms of allopathic medicine, constructed by elites based on a system of dominance and seeking only their own profit. It is the historical tradition of the billionaire families who run Davos and the New World Order, through control of the global financial systems and the absorption of all monopolies and corporations. The tyranny imposed on the world by creating this "pandemic" and developing draconian measures has constituted the ideal scenario to deliver the final death blow to the global economy. While illness and death continue to rise, life expectancy is compromised in the future, while these undesirables continue to line their pockets.

In 1968, David Rockefeller founded a neo-Malthusian think tank, the Club of Rome. In 1971, the Club of Rome published a deeply flawed report, *The Limits to Growth*, which predicted the end of civilization as we knew it due to rapid population growth, combined with fixed resources like oil. The report concluded that, without substantial changes in resource consumption, "the most likely outcome will be a fairly sudden and uncontrollable decline in both population and industrial capacity."

The Rockefeller Foundation does everything: it foresees the pandemic, invests in vaccines and digital passports, and fights against natural medicine on the training front in universities and the healthcare system. The Rockefeller Foundation devised a scenario called "Lock Step," which appeared in a document titled "Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development," with more authoritarian control and leadership during a fictional response to the pandemic in which several nations emulated the extreme measures adopted by the Chinese government. The Rockefeller Foundation wrote a 77-page book in October 2017 titled "The Spars Pandemic 2025-2028." Bill Gates, a eugenicist and advocate for drastic population reduction, promoted global "vaccination" in response to the declared "pandemic." The history and risks of vaccines are described in the link. On July 28, 2020, the Rockefeller Foundation published a document called “Reset the Table: Meeting the Moment to Transform the US Food System,” which warned of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) supposedly causing “a hunger and nutrition crisis” in the future, one “unlike any this country has seen in generations,” it added, referring to the United States.

Patients then and now who regularly take prescription drugs are the sickest people on the planet, typically dying from chronic, preventable diseases 10, 20, even 30 years before their normal life expectancy.

The pharmaceutical industry now spends billions of dollars annually to influence laws, policies, and public perception, perpetuating the John D. Rockefeller system. COVID-19 cannot be completely solved with this system, nor can any infectious disease be erased, because the origins of this system are the root of the problem.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/the-carefully-planned-step-by-step-guide-global-elites-are-using-to-implement-the-great-reset/ (2022)

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/06/29/did-rockefeller-foundation-predict-the-future/ (2022)

https://www.brighteon.com/b363d052-db0a-441c-85c0-419aff1512fa .----

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/rockefeller-medicine-a-poisonous-illusion-4510429.--

https://www.globalresearch.ca/dark-origins-davos-great-reset/5797113 .----

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Aug 31, 2025

On July 28, 2020, the Rockefeller Foundation published a document called “Reset the Table: Meeting the Moment to Transform the US Food System,” which warned that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) would cause “a hunger and nutrition crisis” in the future, one “unlike any this country has seen in generations,” it added, referring to the United States.

“According to the Rockefeller Foundation, the pandemic revealed deep problems in the US food system that must be ‘reset.’”

"'Reset the Table' was published just a month after the World Economic Forum (WEF) officially announced its plans for a 'Great Reset,' and many of the Foundation's contributors to the document are WEF members."

On July 28, 2020, the Rockefeller Foundation published a document called "Reset the Table: Meeting the Moment to Transform the US Food System," which warned that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) would supposedly cause "a hunger and nutrition crisis" in the future, and one "unlike any this country has seen in generations," it added, referring to the United States.

"According to the Rockefeller Foundation, the pandemic revealed deep problems in the US food system that must be 'reset.'"

This sentence is conclusive: "One of the largely neglected subjects in our medical training is medical ethics." The science of allopathic medicine rejects and/or ignores Natural Medicine. It is a science governed by protocols, and allopathic physicians do not want interference with what they are taught in schools and conferences sponsored by Big Pharma. It is a science outside the realm of ethics, imposed by Rockefeller, where support rests on the pharmaceutical mafia and the corruption of institutions linked to Big Pharma. The foundation on which medical health is now based lacks the logic of boosting the immune system with the support of traditional medicines. As Einstein said, "A foolish faith in authority is the worst enemy of truth." Physicians should be required to spend a year of their five-year training learning about nutrition and alternative therapies.

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/06/29/did-rockefeller-foundation-predict-the-future/

Bill Gates and the Rockefeller Foundation also funded global digital vaccine passports under the WHO plan. The document, called "Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination Status," establishes an approach for creating a signed digital version of a COVID-19 vaccination record based on a basic dataset of key information to be recorded and an approach for digital signatures. The document leverages existing free and open standards, use cases, and requirements for digital documentation of COVID-19 vaccination status (DDCC:VS). A similar vaccine passport project in the works, called CommonPass, was also supported by the Rockefeller Foundation and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

https://www.cfr.org/in-brief/vaccine-passports-what-know

https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-who-releases-plan-for-global-digital-vaccine-passports-funded-by-bill-gates-rockefeller-foundation/

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