STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Nearly half of chronic fatigue syndrome patients in a recent study tested positive for hidden tick-borne infections like Babesia and Bartonella that standard blood tests routinely miss

Babesia parasitizes red blood cells and disrupts oxygen delivery, while Bartonella damages blood vessel linings, together creating persistent fatigue, pain, and neurological symptoms

Advanced testing methods like enrichment blood cultures and digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) can detect these low-level, fluctuating infections when conventional lab panels return falsely normal results

Coinfections are common. Carrying multiple tick-borne organisms simultaneously compounds symptoms and explains why single-pathogen treatments fail to restore optimal health

Prevention strategies include thorough tick checks, protective clothing, yard maintenance, safe tick removal with fine-tipped tweezers, and consulting integrative practitioners for advanced diagnostic testing

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Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) continues to puzzle medical practitioners. To date, it’s estimated that around 3.3 million Americans have this condition. However, this number may not be completely accurate because CFS symptoms overlap with dozens of other conditions, making it difficult to formally diagnose. To make matters worse, there’s no official test for CFS. Therefore, coming up with a diagnosis requires a multifaceted approach.

Fortunately, researchers have begun to make headway into discovering a big part of what causes CFS — ticks. Often hidden in plain sight, these minuscule parasites contain bacteria such as Babesia or Bartonella, which transfer to your blood once they latch onto your skin.

So, if you’ve been told your labs are normal but you can barely get through the day these days, you’re not imagining it — the answer may be hiding in your blood.

An Unexpected Source Behind Chronic Fatigue — Ticks

A study published in Pathogens investigated whether people living with CFS carry hidden blood infections that standard tests completely miss. In this case, researchers focused on organisms known to cause tick- and flea-borne disease. They selected 50 participants who reported fatigue episodes lasting between six months to 19 years, and used certain blood tests to detect signs of tick-borne infections.

The extent of tick-borne infections in CFS — A total of 23 participants tested positive for either Babesia, Bartonella, or both. Breaking it down further, 10 had Babesia, 11 had Bartonella, and two carried both strains. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published According to the authors, both Babesia and Bartonella cause “chronic, subclinical infections,” where levels of the organism stay extremely low and fluctuate over time. This means a standard blood test often misses the infection because the organism ducks in and out of detectability. If you’ve ever received conflicting test results or are told that your labs look fine on paper, ticks could be the culprit.

How the infections lead to CFS — A Babesia infection occurs inside red blood cells, which strains oxygen delivery throughout the body and reduces cellular energy production. Bartonella, on the other hand, targets the CD34+ cells — progenitor cells that help maintain and repair the lining of your blood vessels. Now, when both pathogens coexist, your energy output and neurological stability suffer on two fronts simultaneously. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Babesia functions much like malaria in that it parasitizes red blood cells and disrupts oxygen transport. When your cells do not receive steady oxygen, they struggle to make adenosine triphosphate (ATP) , your body’s energy currency. Bartonella spreads through red blood cells and blood vessel linings, creating inflammation that triggers pain, muscle fatigue, and neurological issues.

Limitations of the research — The study does not quantify improvement rates or track symptom resolution because it focused strictly on detection, not treatment. Still, it serves a powerful purpose — if nearly half of CFS sufferers carry a tick-borne infection, ignoring that possibility delays your chance of recovery. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The specialized tests validate the importance of adopting a holistic view on health care because standard systems fail to detect tick-borne diseases that lead to CFS. By using enrichment blood cultures (a method that grows the organism in a lab sample over time to raise its concentration to detectable levels), the researchers uncovered infections that regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antibody tests would likely have dismissed.

Overall, the study reframes how CFS can be approached for better treatment. According to the authors, these findings justify new case-control studies and updated diagnostic strategies that rely on direct detection rather than assumptions about symptom psychology or stress. So, if your health care provider dismissed your symptoms because of normal labs, this research gives you firm ground to request more advanced testing and push for a more accurate explanation.

Chronic, Unspecified Illnesses Could Be Traced Back to Ticks

In a related study published in Parasites & Vectors, researchers investigated the Babesia species and its link to chronic, unexplained disease. They selected seven individuals whose daily lives were affected by the hallmark symptoms of CFS.

The study used digital PCR testing, which looks directly for DNA rather than relying on antibody-based results that often miss chronic infections. Each participant submitted multiple blood and serum samples over a seven-day period, which was a vital step because Babesia and Bartonella fluctuate in how detectable they are from day to day. This increases the chances of uncovering an infection if your symptoms fit the CFS profile, but your standard bloodwork looks normal.

Tissue samples helped elucidate how the parasites behave — Two participants submitted tissue samples, while another contributed a sample from an intravenous port. These were analyzed alongside standard blood samples (given by all seven participants) to look for Bartonella. Including tissues shows how deeply these organisms can embed themselves.

Exposure plays a big role in getting infected — The study design also required detailed questionnaires covering age, sex, animal exposure, travel history, outdoor activity, symptom patterns, illness duration, and all previous treatments. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Out of all this, one common pattern emerged — direct exposure or contact to animals, both domesticated and wild. “Four individuals were veterinary workers, two were students, one of whom was a veterinarian’s daughter, and one was a pre-school-age child,” the researchers noted.

Babesia produces symptoms that mirror many chronic illnesses — Participants reported fatigue, night sweats, muscle pain, excessive thirst, headaches, and sleep problems — symptoms most doctors chalk up to stress, burnout, or nonspecific viral issues. By linking these issues with confirmed Babesia infection through direct DNA detection, the study gives you a more concrete path for treatment and eventual recovery.

The rate of co-infection is overwhelming — Six participants carried one or more Bartonella species alongside Babesia. For those trying to understand persistent symptoms, this means your illness might not be driven by a single infection. Instead, you might carry multiple organisms at once, each adding its own layer of fatigue, neurological instability, and immune disruption.

The findings also highlight the inconsistencies of routine laboratory tests — While standard tests often return negative results, the combination of digital PCR (a highly sensitive technique that can detect even a handful of DNA copies in a blood sample) and sequencing identified the parasite in all seven participants. Thus, using these methods on current and CFS sufferers can help detect potential tick-borne infections within them.

Don’t Wait Until You Get a Tick-Borne Disease — Take Preventive Measures

For people living in states where wild animal populations are surging, it would be wise to stay alert to this growing health concern. As noted in the findings, wildlife (such as deer) are a common source of exposure to tick-borne diseases. Here are several practical strategies I recommend to help you reduce your risk:

Limit time in tick-prone areas when possible — Ticks thrive in wooded areas, tall grass, brush, and overgrown vegetation. If you’re hiking, camping, or spending time outdoors, stay in the middle of trails to avoid contact with plants where ticks may be waiting.

Dress for defense — Wear long sleeves, long pants, and long socks whenever you’re in high-risk areas. Tuck your shirt into your pants and your pant legs into your socks to keep ticks from reaching your skin. Wearing light-colored clothing is also helpful since it makes ticks easier to spot.

Do a full tick check once you’re back indoors — After spending time outside, examine your body carefully. Use a handheld mirror or full-length mirror to check hard-to-see areas and remove any ticks immediately. Also, inspect clothing, outdoor gear, and pets, since ticks can hitch a ride on them. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Having a sticky lint roller is a good first line of defense once you get home — simply roll it over your clothes and pets as soon as you come in. A few quick passes can pick up crawling ticks before they have a chance to attach.

Shower promptly after outdoor activity — After cleaning yourself and your clothing, shower within two hours of coming inside. This helps rinse off unattached ticks and reduce your risk of infection.

Protect your yard from ticks — Mow the grass regularly and remove leaf piles and debris. Trim tall grass and brush around your home and along the edges of your yard. You can also create a 3-foot border of gravel or wood chips between your lawn and wooded areas to help limit tick movement into recreational spaces.

Don’t forget your pets — Dogs are especially vulnerable to tick bites and can easily bring these parasites indoors. Consult an integrative veterinarian to choose the most appropriate tick prevention strategy for your animal.

Use a safe insect repellent — Avoid repellents containing diethyltoluamide, commonly called DEET. It has been associated with unwanted side effects. Instead, consider natural alternatives such as lemon eucalyptus oil, neem oil, or cedar oil to help deter ticks and other pests.

Reduce exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) — In my interview with Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt, an expert on Lyme disease (caused by black-legged ticks found in deer), he strongly encourages removing as many EMF sources as possible as it can have a positive impact in managing this condition. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In fact, he’s convinced that the increased virulence of Lyme disease is because of the drastic increase in EMF sources around us. You can listen to our conversation below. For an in-depth list of tips for reduction, read “10 Studies Detail Health Risks of 5G.”

Download Interview Transcript

Found a Tick? Follow These Steps

One major reason tick-borne illnesses have become so widespread is that many people still don’t know how to safely remove and dispose of a tick once it has attached to their skin. It’s also important to understand that outdated tactics — like trying to burn the tick off or smothering it with nail polish — don’t solve the problem, and can also actually raise your risk of infection.

Removing a tick the wrong way can increase disease risk — Ticks are often tiny, sometimes no larger than a sesame seed, which makes them tricky to handle. Using your fingers or bulky tweezers can easily crush the tick. If you squeeze its body, you may force pathogens from inside the tick directly into your skin.

A fine-point tweezer is your best option — Use a sharp, fine-tip tweezer and grip the tick as close to your skin as possible, right where its mouthparts are embedded. Then pull straight upward with slow, steady pressure. Avoid jerking, twisting, or yanking, since that can cause the tick to break apart and leave pieces behind.

Proper disposal is just as important — Never crush a tick with bare fingers, as this can spread its blood, bacteria, and saliva onto your skin. Instead, wrap it in tape and throw it away, flush it down the toilet, or drop it into alcohol.

What you do in the first few minutes after discovering a tick bite can either reduce your exposure or significantly increase it. For a more thorough breakdown of what to do — and what to avoid — read “The Best and Worst Way to Remove a Tick.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About the Link Between Tick Bites and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Q: How are ticks connected to chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS)?

A: A recent study found that nearly half of CFS participants tested positive for tick-borne infections — Babesia and Bartonella. These organisms invade red blood cells and damage blood vessel linings, producing persistent fatigue, pain, and neurological symptoms.

Q: Why do standard blood tests fail to detect these tick-borne infections?

A: Babesia and Bartonella maintain extremely low bloodstream levels that fluctuate over time, affecting detectability. Advanced methods like enrichment blood cultures and digital PCR are far more effective at uncovering these hidden infections.

Q: What is coinfection, and why does it matter for people with unexplained chronic illness?

A: Coinfection means carrying multiple pathogens simultaneously. In one study, six of seven chronically ill participants harbored both Babesia and Bartonella, each attacking the body differently — compounding symptoms and explaining why single-pathogen treatments often fail.

Q: What are the most effective ways to prevent tick-borne illness?

A: Wear long, light-colored clothing outdoors, stay on established trail routes, perform full-body tick checks afterward, and shower within two hours. At home, keep grass mowed, remove leaf litter, and create gravel barriers between your lawn and wooded areas.

Q: What should you do if you find a tick attached to your skin?

A: Use fine-tipped tweezers to grip the tick close to the skin and pull straight up with steady pressure — never squeeze, twist, or jerk. Dispose by sealing in tape, flushing, or dropping in alcohol. Avoid burning or smothering methods.

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