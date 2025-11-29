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Guillermou
Nov 29, 2025

Sepsis is the dysregulated immune response of the host to an infection associated with systemic inflammation and excessive oxidative stress, which can cause multiple organ failure and death.

Due to the immunomodulatory properties of probiotics and prebiotics, peer-reviewed studies have led to the hypothesis that altering the gut microbiome could potentially be used as an adjunct for the prevention and treatment of sepsis. Probiotics can be considered a treatment option for sepsis, which can be attributed to the increase in the population of beneficial bacteria and, therefore, the decrease in the population of pathogens and the improvement of intestinal barrier function. The protective effects of probiotics in sepsis can be attributed to the reduction of reactive oxygen species (ROS), the improvement of the antioxidant status of cells by increasing the activities of the enzymes SOD and CAT, as well as the content of glutathione (GSH). It also reduced the anti-inflammatory cytokine S, and a decrease in the expression of the NF-κB-p65 gene and the NF-κB protein was observed.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1878535223010523 (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/3/488 (2022)--

This systematic review and network meta-analysis, which included 106 trials with 25,840 preterm infants, found that multi-strain probiotics were associated with reductions in all-cause mortality, necrotizing enterocolitis, and, when combined with oligosaccharides, food intolerance and hospitalization.

[https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/3/488 (2022)] https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/article-abstract/2810095 (2023).---

Postbiotics are a class of probiotic products with probiotic effects that have multiple functions, including maintaining gut flora, protecting intestinal barrier function, and regulating the immune system. Compared to live bacteria, their main advantage is their distinct chemical structure and high absorption and distribution rates. Postbiotics can perform the role of probiotics while avoiding many of the drawbacks of live bacteria, suggesting a novel treatment strategy for sepsis. Current research on postbiotics and sepsis is in its infancy, and a large number of fundamental systematic studies, along with late-stage clinical trials, are needed for confirmation. Determining the precise treatment of gut flora disorders in sepsis may be possible by systematically investigating the efficacy of postbiotics and integrating, optimizing, and utilizing various probiotic components.

Peptidoglycan, also known as murein, mucopeptide, and glycopeptide, is a class of compact, solid macromolecular substances formed by the cross-linking of glycopeptides through a series of glycosidic and peptide bonds. Its constituents are peptides and glycans. Peptidoglycan is an important part of the bacterial cell wall, where it protects cells from osmotic pressure and maintains their normal morphology. It may be involved in a number of biological processes, such as stimulating the immune system and combating infections, tumors, and allergies.

Studies have shown that peptidoglycan enters the host via oral or non-gastrointestinal routes, enhancing the host's immune surveillance function, boosting the production of various cytokines and antibodies by lymphocytes in immune organs, and strengthening the activity of macrophages and natural killer cells to better regulate cells and fight infections.

https://academic.oup.com/burnstrauma/article/doi/10.1093/burnst/tkad022/7198559?login=false (2023).

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