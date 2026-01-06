Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Guillermou
7d

A group of researchers from Ireland, France, Australia, and the United States conducted a comprehensive systematic review of studies and revealed compelling findings on the harmful effects of ultra-processed foods. All the review articles were published within the last three years and included nearly 10 million participants. None were funded by companies involved in the production of ultra-processed foods.

There is strong evidence that increased exposure to ultra-processed foods is associated with a higher risk of developing at least 32 adverse health effects, including cancer, major heart and lung conditions, mental disorders, and premature death. Due to their ingredients and high level of processing, ultra-processed foods are addictive. They provide little satiety, leading to increased consumption.

Ultra-processed foods, which include packaged baked goods and snacks, soft drinks, sugary cereals, and ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat products, undergo multiple industrial processes and often contain colorings, emulsifiers, flavorings, and other additives. They can account for up to 58% of total daily energy intake in some high-income countries and have increased rapidly in many low- and middle-income nations in recent decades. Compelling evidence has shown that higher intakes of ultra-processed foods are associated with a 50% increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

They have also found that ultra-processed food consumption is linked to a 48–53% increased risk of anxiety and common mental disorders, and a 12% increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Highly suggestive evidence also indicates that higher intakes of ultra-processed foods are associated with a 21% increased risk of death from any cause, a 40–66% increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and sleep problems, and a 22% increased risk of depression.

They made these recommendations to control and reduce the production and consumption of these products:

1) Front-of-pack labeling, advertising restrictions, and a ban on sales in or near schools and hospitals should be implemented (these measures are already in place in some countries).

2) Fiscal and other measures should be taken to make unprocessed or minimally processed foods and freshly prepared meals more accessible.

They proposed that United Nations agencies, together with Member States, develop and implement a framework convention on ultra-processed foods similar to the one that has existed since 2003 for tobacco control, and that they promote examples of good practices.

https://www.bmj.com/content/384/bmj-2023-077310 (2024)

