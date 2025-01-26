Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Scott Capron
Jan 26, 2025

Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can't Live Without It by Dr. David Brownstein presents a comprehensive examination of one of the most misunderstood and essential nutrients in human health. Through meticulous research and extensive clinical experience, Dr. Brownstein demonstrates how iodine deficiency has reached epidemic proportions in modern society, affecting over 96% of the population. The book systematically dismantles common misconceptions about iodine while revealing its crucial role in preventing and treating a wide range of health conditions, from thyroid disorders and breast cancer to ADHD and autism.

There needs to be a debate. One of these guys is wrong. You Dr Mercola have interviewed both of them. We all have a toxic level of Bromide and Fluoride. I understand mega dosing with Lugols Iodine is the best way to detox. My own experience was my liver enzymes skyrocketed and scared my PCP. They are back down to normal now. Ultrasound on my liver was normal. I was taking 50mg a day for two weeks. I have had people comment they have done 50 mg for up to two years without health problems. Recommended is 150 mcg.

