As you age, your thymus produces fewer newly formed cells responsible for responding to unfamiliar pathogens, reducing your immune system’s adaptability. This shift, combined with persistent inflammation, defines the core features of immune aging

Urolithin A, a postbiotic compound, stimulates mitochondrial renewal in aging immune cells. A recent study shows it can increase naïve-like T cells and strengthen immune surveillance in just four weeks of supplementation

Clinical findings show that urolithin A boosts mitochondrial renewal pathways, increases markers linked to mitochondrial biogenesis, and improves immune cell metabolism

Beyond immune health, studies reveal that urolithin A influences cancer pathways, enhances muscle strength and endurance, improves fatty liver markers, and reshapes metabolic signaling involved in obesity and insulin resistance

Beyond using urolithin A, you can also support your mitochondria by lowering linoleic acid intake, eating the right carbohydrates, limiting environmental toxins, and supporting NAD⁺ production with niacinamide

Most people tend to think of immune health mainly as a defense against seasonal colds or infections. In reality, its influence runs deeper. A well-balanced immune system helps regulate inflammation, maintain internal stability, and support energy and vitality. As the years pass, however, the immune system undergoes natural changes that are part of the aging process itself.

Mitochondrial breakdown drives much of this decline, yet effective strategies to address immune aging are still lacking. To address this gap, a recent study published in Nature Aging investigated whether urolithin A, a postbiotic compound, could stimulate mitochondrial clean-up and rebuilding, ultimately helping to renew aging immune cells from within.

What Happens to Your Immune System as You Age?

As you grow older, your immune system undergoes what the Nature Aging study describes as “global remodeling of the immune system,” which involves several well-documented shifts that change how effectively your immune system responds to everyday challenges.

Thymic output declines, reducing newly formed T cells — One of the core shifts involves the thymus, the organ that produces naïve T cells. With age, thymic activity declines, leading to fewer newly formed T cells entering circulation. Because naïve T cells are your front-line responders to unfamiliar pathogens, this reduction makes it harder for your immune system to mount strong first-time responses.

Memory T cells accumulate, limiting adaptability — As naïve T cells drop, memory T cells become a larger share of your immune system. Memory cells help with threats you have already encountered but bring little support when something new appears. This shift explains why older adults respond less robustly to vaccines and face more risk from novel infections.

Inflammaging becomes a defining feature of later life — As immune cell patterns shift with age, the body enters a state of persistent, low-grade inflammation. This phenomenon, known as inflammaging, reflects higher levels of inflammatory mediators circulating at rest and is considered one of the central characteristics of an aging immune system. Learn more about this in “‘Inflammaging’ Is a Lifestyle Phenomenon, Not a Universal Aging Trait.”

Together, these changes outline the core features of immune aging. They show why an older immune system tends to be less flexible, slower to respond to new threats, and more prone to persistent inflammation.

New Insights Into Urolithin A’s Immune and Mitochondrial Actions

The featured study involved 50 healthy adults between 45 and 70 who received either 1,000 mg of urolithin A per day or a placebo for four weeks. Researchers collected blood at the beginning and end of the study to observe how immune cells shift over that short window. This made it possible to see whether mitochondrial support translates into measurable changes in immune cell composition and behavior.

Urolithin A increased naïve CD8 T cells — Participants who received urolithin A showed a significant increase in naïve CD8 T cells, which behave more like younger, freshly formed immune cells. These cells respond more reliably to threats and carry fewer markers of exhaustion. Alongside this shift, CD8 T cells also showed about a 15% increase in their ability to use fatty acids for energy, suggesting better metabolic flexibility.

Innate immune cells showed stronger surveillance profiles — Urolithin A supplementation increased a subtype of natural killer (NK) cells known for being the most active in identifying and eliminating infected or abnormal cells. These NK cells deliver the strongest cytotoxic activity, so having more of them strengthens rapid-response immunity.

Signs of increased mitochondrial biogenesis appeared within CD8 T cells — Participants who took urolithin A showed higher expression of markers associated with PGC-1α, the protein that guides mitochondrial growth and renewal. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This points to a process where immune cells were not only clearing out older, less efficient mitochondria but also strengthening their overall energy system, giving them a more reliable foundation when they activate or stay engaged for longer periods.

Functional tests showed stronger immune responses — When researchers activated T cells in the lab, those from the urolithin A group produced more tumor necrosis factor (TNF), a cytokine that signals rapid immune engagement. Monocytes also demonstrated better uptake of E. coli particles, indicating improved ability to recognize and engulf microbial targets.

Molecular programming shifts within immune cells — Single-cell analysis showed that urolithin A reshaped inflammatory and metabolic pathways across multiple immune cell types, pointing toward coordinated changes that support stronger, more balanced immunity as you age. As the researchers explained: “Exploratory single-cell RNA sequencing demonstrated urolithin A (UA)-driven transcriptional shifts across immune populations, modulating pathways linked to inflammation and metabolism. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These findings indicate that short-term UA supplementation modulates human immune cell composition and function, supporting its potential to counteract age-related immune decline and inflammaging.”

Taken together, the trial shows that urolithin A influences the immune system on several levels within a relatively short period of time. While the study was designed as an early investigation, its findings offer a clear indication that supporting mitochondrial health may play a meaningful role in maintaining immune resilience as you age.

Urolithin A’s Effects Across Different Conditions

Beyond immune aging, urolithin A has been studied for a variety of other health effects as well. Research shows that it interacts with several biological pathways relevant to long-term health, which has led scientists to examine its role in several conditions, including:

Cancer — Urolithin A shows anticancer activity mainly in preclinical work. Laboratory and animal studies report that it slows the growth of several tumor types, promotes cancer cell death (apoptosis), and interferes with pathways that support proliferation and invasion. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Reviews describe these effects in models of breast, pancreatic, oral, and other cancers, and highlight actions such as inhibiting NF-κB signaling, activating FOXO1 (a transcription factor that supports cellular stress responses and regulates genes involved in survival and repair), and triggering autophagy-related cell death in tumor cells.

Muscle strength — In a randomized clinical trial published in JAMA Network Open, older adults aged 65 to 90 were given 1,000 mg of urolithin A per day for four months. Results showed significantly improved muscle endurance, measured as the number of contractions until fatigue in both hand and leg muscles, compared with placebo. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A separate trial in middle-aged adults, published in Cell Reports Medicine, found that daily urolithin A supplementation led to improvements in quadriceps strength, enhanced exercise performance, and favorable shifts in several biomarkers associated with mitochondrial health within a similar timeframe.

Fatty liver — In a mouse model of fructose-induced fatty liver disease, urolithin A supplementation reduced hepatic steatosis and improved the balance between fat creation and fat breakdown in the liver by impairing lipogenesis and enhancing β-oxidation. In parallel, a Biomedicines review notes that urolithin A attenuates inflammation in liver tissue in metabolic models, helping to stabilize the hepatic environment under stress.

Metabolic disorders — Urolithin A has been studied extensively in models of obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. In laboratory and animal models, urolithin A reduced triglyceride accumulation in fat cells and liver cells by lowering genes that drive fat creation and activating AMPK, an energy-sensing pathway that shifts cells toward burning stored fat instead of stockpiling it. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published More detailed experiments in preadipocytes (the precursor cells that eventually mature into fat cells) found that urolithin A lowered triglyceride content and suppressed the expression of several key genes that help regulate fat storage, glucose transport, and fatty acid binding, so reducing their activity helps keep fat accumulation under control while still allowing fat cells to form normally. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Several studies also showed that urolithin A protected mice and rats from high-fat diet-induced obesity and insulin resistance by supporting thermogenesis, increasing browning responses (a shift toward a more metabolically active type of fat cell), reducing oxidative stress, and lowering inflammatory activity within adipose tissue.

Better Urolithin A Delivery Is Still Under Way

Before you try to increase your urolithin A levels, it’s important to understand how your body forms it, why many people produce very little, and what determines whether supplementation works as intended. Understanding these details helps you decide the most effective and practical way to support your mitochondrial renewal pathways.

Urolithin A is naturally produced in your body — When you eat foods rich in ellagitannins, a class of polyphenols found in pomegranates and some berries, these plant compounds are first converted into ellagic acid and then transformed into different urolithins depending on which microbial species live in your gut.

Not everyone forms urolithin A efficiently — The ability to generate urolithin A depends entirely on your gut microbiota composition. Factors such as age, diet, medication use, and overall microbial diversity influence whether the conversion occurs. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Only about 40% of adults produce detectable levels after consuming ellagitannin-rich foods like pomegranate juice. Even among individuals who do produce it, output varies widely, which is why supplementation has become the most reliable way to achieve consistent levels.

How it’s delivered matters — Because urolithin A exerts its mitophagy action inside the mitochondria, it’s important to deliver it directly into the mitochondria. This is essential because mitochondria are constantly being damaged. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published They contain the furnace of energy production, and because most people consume excess linoleic acid (LA) from seed oils, their mitochondria get destroyed prematurely. These damaged mitochondria need to be recycled; if they just accumulate, your cellular energy production collapses.

Newer systems are being developed to improve this targeted delivery — Without mitochondrial targeting, much higher doses of urolithin A are required to reach the same intracellular effect (about 1,000-fold higher). Most formulations currently available do not include this targeting technology, but next-generation approaches are being designed to deliver urolithin A directly to the mitochondria so effective levels can be achieved with lower amounts.

Urolithin A is also part of a paired approach — Urolithin A must be used in conjunction with PQQ (pyrroloquinoline quinone), which activates PGC-1α to stimulate mitochondrial biogenesis. This combination is important, as urolithin A clears out the damaged mitochondria while PQQ generates fresh replacements.

While better delivery systems are on the way, you already have practical ways to strengthen mitochondrial function, many of which support the same pathways urolithin A influences.

Practical Strategies to Improve Your Mitochondrial Health

Recognizing how strongly your mitochondria influence immune aging gives you a clearer sense of where to focus your efforts. The choices you make each day shape how well your mitochondria function, which in turn affects your metabolic stability and long-term immune resilience. Several practical steps can help you support these organelles and create a healthier foundation for cellular energy and overall health:

Remove processed foods and vegetable oils from your diet — Processed products are typically made with seed oils that contain large amounts of LA, which interferes with mitochondrial function and reduces your ability to generate energy efficiently. Nuts, seeds, and most restaurant meals contribute additional LA, since commercial kitchens rely heavily on these oils. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Chicken and pork often contain higher levels of LA as well, due to the way they are commonly raised and fed. Center your diet around whole foods and choose low-LA fats such as grass fed butter, tallow, and ghee. Aim to keep your daily LA intake under 5 grams, ideally aiming for less than 2 grams. Use an online nutrition tracker like the upcoming Mercola Health Coach App to monitor your intake. Optimize your carbohydrate intake for cellular fuel — A balanced diet rich in the right carbs and free of ultraprocessed foods feeds your mitochondria with the glucose they’re designed to burn. Focus on whole fruits and white rice first, then gradually bring in root vegetables, legumes, and well-tolerated grains as your gut improves. Aim for 250 grams of healthy carbs daily to keep your thyroid working at full capacity. Reduce exposure to environmental toxins — Your cells are exposed to synthetic chemicals every day. Substances such as endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) from plastics, estrogen-mimicking compounds like xenoestrogens, and widespread electromagnetic fields (EMFs) interfere with how efficiently your mitochondria produce energy. When these exposures accumulate, mitochondrial function declines. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Taking steps to limit this burden can make a meaningful difference. Choose household items made from natural materials whenever possible, and store food in glass instead of plastic. Creating a low-EMF sleeping environment is also helpful, as it allows your cells to recover overnight with less external stress. Collectively, these changes reduce the strain placed on your body. Get proper sun exposure — Regular sun exposure supports cellular energy by stimulating the production of mitochondrial melatonin, which provides strong antioxidant protection inside your cells. However, it’s best to avoid direct sun during peak hours (typically 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in most parts of the U.S.) until you have minimized seed oils in your diet for at least six months, as the buildup of LA in your tissues makes your skin more prone to sunburn. Boost NAD+ Levels — Taking niacinamide at a dose of 50 mg three times a day helps raise your NAD⁺ levels, which supports mitochondrial energy production. Adequate NAD⁺ is essential for proper cell-death signaling and strengthens your immune system’s ability to recognize and clear damaged cells.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Urolithin A

Q: What is urolithin A, and how does it work?

A: Urolithin A is a postbiotic compound that your body produces when gut bacteria break down ellagitannins from foods like pomegranates and berries.

It works by stimulating mitophagy, the process that clears out damaged mitochondria from your cells and promotes the growth of new, healthy ones. This mitochondrial renewal is particularly important for your immune cells, which need strong energy production to function effectively as you age.

Q: How does my immune system change as I get older?

A: As you age, your thymus produces fewer naïve T cells, which are your front-line responders to new threats. At the same time, memory T cells accumulate, making your immune system less adaptable to novel infections. You also experience persistent low-grade inflammation that becomes a defining feature of immune aging. Together, these changes make your immune system slower to respond and less flexible.

Q: Can my body produce urolithin A on its own?

A: Your body can produce urolithin A only if you eat foods that contain ellagitannins and you have the specific gut bacteria needed to convert them. Many adults lack the microbes required, which is why only about 40% produce detectable levels even after consuming ellagitannin-rich foods.

Q: What are the benefits of urolithin A beyond immune health?

A: Studies show effects in several areas, including muscle endurance, metabolic function, fat storage, and cellular stress responses. Preclinical research also reports anticancer activity, with urolithin A influencing pathways tied to tumor growth and autophagy. Human trials have confirmed gains in muscle performance and mitochondrial biomarkers.

Q: What other steps can I take to improve my mitochondrial function?

A: You can support your mitochondrial health through several practical daily choices. Lowering your LA intake by cutting back on seed oils and processed foods helps protect your mitochondria from ongoing oxidative damage. Eating the right kinds of carbohydrates also gives your cells the steady glucose they rely on for energy.

Reducing your exposure to environmental toxins and creating a low-EMF sleeping environment further lightens the stress placed on your cells each day. Regular sun exposure adds another layer of support by stimulating mitochondrial melatonin, and taking niacinamide helps raise your NAD⁺ levels, which your mitochondria rely on to function efficiently.

