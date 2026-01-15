Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Guillermou
6m

This study reports that ellagic acid (EA) and urolithins may exert preventive and curative effects on cardiovascular diseases with negligible side effects and possibly regulate lipid metabolism imbalances, the production of pro-inflammatory factors, vascular smooth muscle cell proliferation, cardiomyocyte apoptosis, and endothelial cell dysfunction. Potentially, this may lead to the prevention and improvement of atherosclerosis, hypertension, myocardial infarction, cardiac fibrosis, cardiomyopathy, cardiac arrhythmias, and cardiotoxicities in vivo. Several molecules and signaling pathways are associated with their therapeutic actions, including phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase/protein kinase B, mitogen-activated protein kinase, NF-κB, nuclear factor erythroid-2 related factor 2, sirtuin 1, miRNA, and extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1/2.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0944711323002283 (2023).----

This review focused on the role of gut bacteria in the conversion of ellagitannins to urolithins. Based on the results of in vitro and in vivo studies, the health benefits of urolithins include antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anticancer, anti-obesity, antidiabetic, anti-aging, cardiovascular, neuroprotective, and renal protective effects, as well as their protective effects on muscle mass.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35959701/ (2024).---

Guillermou
7m

The research group from the Spanish National Research Council (CEBAS-CSIC) identified, for the first time in the world, the production of urolithins (AU). This new research suggests that a secret anti-aging ingredient may be hidden in the gut. AUs are molecules naturally produced in the gut when consuming foods rich in polyphenols, such as pomegranates and berries like strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, etc. Urolithins are a type of metabolite of ellagitannins (ET) and ellagic acid (EA) produced by the gut microbiota, exhibiting potent biological activity in vivo.

The study discovered that the effect of AU on aging and age-related diseases is mediated by the activation of mitophagy, the improvement of mitochondrial function, and the reduction of inflammation and mitochondrial dysfunction. Other mechanisms of action have been proposed for AU, such as activation of the Ahr/Nrf2 pathway and its response to stress, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, dysbiosis and intestinal permeability, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, mitochondrial protection, muscle performance, metabolic, cardiovascular, and degenerative diseases, and regulation of gene expression.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/B9780443189517000177 (2024).--

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fsn3.3777 (2024).----

https://www.itjfs.com/index.php/ijfs/article/view/2459 (2024).---

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/17/3494/htm (2022).---

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10408398.2022.2036693 (2023).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/20/4441 (2023).-

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/12/7/1479 (2023).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0098299722000541 (2023).--

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10085614/ (2023).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/18/3884 (2023)

