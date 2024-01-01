Studies Reveal Vaccine Harm
Among the unvaccinated, no link to this nasty neurological disease was found. The same cannot be said about those who followed the advice of their doctor and health experts.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Two studies in the past few years offer evidence that vaccinated children have more health problems than unvaccinated children
Among unvaccinated premature infants, no link to neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) was found. However, a significant link between vaccinations and NDD was detected, regardless of whether the child was premature …