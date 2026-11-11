Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Joe Hemstock's avatar
Joe Hemstock
4h

Turns out smoking bad for you but nicotine is good for you! Every cell in your body has a nicotine receptor… things that make ya go Huh?

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