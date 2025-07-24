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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Jul 24, 2025

Varicose veins are enlarged, bulging veins that are often close to the surface of the skin. They are a common issue and can cause discomfort and swelling for those that have them.

Varicose veins are caused when valves become weak or damaged and allow blood to flow backwards which then pools in the veins causing them to enlarge, stretch and twist. Typically, things that can increase your risk of developing varicose veins include:

Ageing – As we age, valves can become weaker and over time varicose veins can occur.

Pregnancy – Blood volume in the body increases during pregnancy which can cause enlarged varicose veins on the legs.

Genetics – Varicose veins can run in the family.

Gender – Women are more prone to developing varicose veins due to hormonal changes.

Obesity – Increased pressure is put onto veins when you are overweight.

Decreased Movement – Sitting or standing for long periods of time can affect blood flow putting pressure on valves.

Making sure you get enough vitamin K and vitamin D will always help prevent varicose veins, but they have no effect on the underlying causes of vein disease. They should not be relied on alone to prevent the development of varicose veins.

There are many lifestyle changes that can be implemented if you are at risk for varicose veins. These include:

1) Stay active and exercise regularly.

2) Avoid standing or sitting for long periods of time.

3) Maintain a healthy weight.

4) Eat a nutritious diet.

5) Don't wear tight or restrictive clothing.

6) Wear compression or support socks/stockings.

https://www.theprivateclinic.co.uk/blog/are-varicose-veins-caused-by-a-vitamin-deficiency/

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