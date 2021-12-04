The Case Against Processed Vegetable Oils
Virtually all chronic metabolic and degenerative diseases, including age-related macular degeneration, are primarily caused by consuming this.
Some of the most damaging components in our modern diet are processed vegetable oils, as they contain excessive amounts of oxidized omega-6 linoleic acid, a polyunsaturated fat (PUFA). The biological damage they cause is even worse than that caused by refined sugar and high fructose corn syrup
Many chronic metabolic and degenerative diseases, including a…