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Tamara's avatar
Tamara
Sep 29

This describes what my 88 year old father has been going through for 3 to 4 years. He has every possible test and given a clean bill of health. He’s only on a prostate medication and a blood thinner. The doctors can’t find anything wrong, but you can’t be dizzy for no reason at all, along with fatigue, bothered by crowds, diarrhea, etc. he’s so down about it all because he can’t do anything.

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Drew Skonberg,DC's avatar
Drew Skonberg,DC
Sep 29

And no where is the Chiropractic vertebral subluxation or the Osteopathic lesion mentioned as possibly being causal. It should be included within the research protocols. I had quite a number of these types of patients with upper cervical subluxations with dizziness and vertigo presenting as the chief complaint that were resolved with adjustments.

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