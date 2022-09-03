Study Shows This Supplement Can Reduce Depression and Anxiety
This supplement can reduce anxiety and depression and may work even harder when coupled with another supplement. Two more strategies that may help lower anxiety include EFT and ashwagandha.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
High doses of Vitamin B6 reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression. Researchers theorize the effect is a result of increasing levels of Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA), a chemical known to inhibit nerve impulses and lower excitability
Anxiety and inflammation have a bidirectional relationship. Vitamin B may also help lower the severity o…