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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 23, 2025

The excessive intake of fructose in the regular human diet could be related to global increases in metabolic disorders. Sugar-sweetened soft drinks, mostly consumed by children, adolescents, and young adults, are the main source of added fructose. Dietary high-fructose can increase intestinal permeability and circulatory endotoxin by changing the gut barrier function and microbial composition. Excess fructose transports to the liver and then triggers inflammation as well as de novo lipogenesis leading to hepatic steatosis. Fructose also induces fat deposition in adipose tissue by stimulating the expression of lipogenic genes, thus causing abdominal adiposity. Activation of the inflammatory pathway by fructose in target tissues is thought to contribute to the suppression of the insulin signaling pathway producing systemic insulin resistance. Moreover, there is some evidence that high intake of fructose negatively affects both male and female reproductive systems and may lead to infertility. This review addresses dietary high-fructose-induced deteriorations that are obvious, especially in gut permeability, microbiota, abdominal fat accumulation, insulin signaling, and reproductive function. The recognition of the detrimental effects of fructose and the development of relevant new public health policies are necessary in order to prevent diet-related metabolic disorders.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10447940/

Liver diseases are the major predisposing conditions for the development of malnutrition, sarcopenia, and frailty. Recently, the mechanism of the onset of these complications has been better established. Regardless of the etiology of the underlying liver disease, the clinical manifestations are common. The main consequences are impaired dietary intake, altered macro- and micronutrient metabolism, energy metabolism disturbances, an increase in energy expenditure, nutrient malabsorption, sarcopenia, frailty, and osteopathy. These complications have direct effects on clinical outcomes, survival, and quality of life. The nutritional status should be assessed systematically and periodically during follow-up in these patients. Maintaining and preserving an adequate nutritional status is crucial and should be a mainstay of treatment. Although general nutritional interventions have been established, special considerations are needed in specific settings such as decompensated cirrhosis, alcohol-related liver disease, and metabolic-dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease. In this review, we summarize the physiopathology and factors that impact the nutritional status of liver disease. We review how to assess malnutrition and sarcopenia and how to prevent and manage these complications in this setting.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/15/3487

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 23, 2025

There are several commercially available biomarker panels; however, there is no clear evidence that the more sophisticated panels are superior in comparison to simple criteria such as the presence of diabetes for five years, metabolic syndrome, obesity, obstructive sleep apnea, an aspartate transaminase/alanine transaminase (ALT) ratio >0.8, or ferritin levels >1.5 times normal in patients with a history of elevated ALT for more than six months and/or ultrasound evidence of liver fat.

Proinflammatory cytokines, such as tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α) and interleukin-6 (IL-6), are increased in the plasma of patients with NASH compared to patients with fatty liver disease without inflammation. Several reports show a strong association between IL-6 and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). However, IL-6 is increased in several inflammatory conditions, including insulin resistance, and triggers fibrosis in multiple organs. IL-6 is not only involved in inflammatory and infectious responses, but also has anti-inflammatory effects and is also involved in the regulation of metabolic, regenerative, and neuronal processes. TNF-α levels increase several-fold in NASH; however, they also increase in several inflammatory diseases, cancer, and infections. Obesity is characterized by increased plasma levels of TNF-α, IL-6, and acute-phase reactive proteins such as C-reactive protein (CRP).

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4363751/#:~:text=The%20markers%20are%20%CE%B1%2D2,chronic%20hepatitis%20C%20or%20B. (2018)

Mean platelet volume (MPV) was significantly higher in the NAFLD group compared to the control group, and MPV had an independent predictive value for the development of NAFLD. We determined that platelet counts were significantly lower in the NAFLD group compared to the control group. We histologically compared MPV values ​​with stage and grade in all patients with biopsy-proven NAFLD and found that MPV had a significant positive correlation with stage. We observed a positive correlation between MPV and the grade of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, but it was not statistically significant. MPV may be useful because it is simple, easy to measure, cost-effective, and routinely tested in daily practice. MPV can be used as a simple marker of NAFLD and an indicator of fibrosis stage in NAFLD. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12664-022-01330-8 (2023)

Insulin resistance, oxidative stress, hyperlipidemia, and inflammation play major roles in the development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Some studies have reported that hesperidin can reduce hyperglycemia and hyperlipidemia by inhibiting inflammatory pathways. Several studies have found that hesperidin involves multiple signaling pathways, such as cell proliferation, lipid and glucose metabolism, insulin resistance, oxidative stress, and inflammation, which can potentially affect the development and prognosis of NAFLD. Recent findings indicate that hesperidin also regulates key enzymes and may affect the severity of liver fibrosis. Hesperidin inhibits the production of reactive oxygen species, which potentially interfere with the activation of transcription factors such as nuclear factor κB. Adequate adherence to hesperidin may be a promising approach to modulate inflammatory pathways, metabolic indices, hepatic steatosis, and liver injury.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fsn3.3729 (2023)

Undiagnosed and untreated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) can lead to the development of many complications, such as cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, and cardiovascular disease. In this study, there were statistically significant differences between groups in salivary concentrations of MMP-9 (matrix metalloproteinase 9), resistin, and IL-1β (interleukin 1β). Statistically significant positive correlations were also found between hepatic steatosis and salivary concentrations of MMP-2 (matrix metalloproteinase 2), resistin, and IL-1β. Statistically significant positive correlations were also found between salivary resistin concentrations and serum ALT (alanine aminotransferase) and GGTP (gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase) concentrations. MMP-2, IL-1β, and resistin may be potential markers of NAFLD development when assessed in saliva. However, further research is needed because this is the first study to evaluate the concentrations of selected proinflammatory parameters in the saliva of patients with NAFLD.

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/3/2891 (2023)

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