Health for All
Dec 25

The TARGET-D clinical trial (2025) reveals that optimizing Vitamin D levels to 40–80 ng/mL reduces the risk of a second heart attack by 52%. Vitamin D functions as a hormone, regulating calcium, reducing inflammation, and stimulating nitric oxide for better blood vessel flexibility. Achieving these levels often requires over 5,000 IU daily, significantly higher than current government recommendations.

Guillermou
Dec 23

Many studies have shown that vitamin D is a crucial modulator of hypertension and cardiovascular illness, including heart failure. Heart failure (HF) is still the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Patients with heart failure who have low vitamin D levels experience worse outcomes, which associate with known clinical correlations and biomarkers. Additionally, patients with low vitamin D levels are more likely to have diabetes, hypertension, atherosclerosis, and other precursor conditions to heart failure. There are some hints in recent experimental research on how vitamin D can have cardioprotective effects. Vitamin D supplementation might improve ventricular remodeling in heart failure patients, however, this is still unclear. It aims to evaluate the association between vitamin D and congestive heart failure (CHF). This systematic review used research from the previous ten years (January 2012-2022) retrieved from the following databases: PubMed/PMC (PubMed Central)/Medline and Cochrane Library. Using the Preferred Reporting Item for Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (PRISMA) 2020 guidelines, removing duplicates, screening of title and abstract, application of eligibility criteria, and quality appraisal, 13 articles were retained for systemic review. There were 10 randomized controlled trials and three observational studies. Vitamin D supplementation lowers serum inflammatory marker levels and improves the quality of life in CHF patients. Vitamin D treatment inhibits ventricular remodeling and improves cardiac function in a patient with CHF.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9538425/

