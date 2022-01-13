Magnesium and K2 Optimize Your Vitamin D Supplementation
During COVID-19 days and into winter flu season, supplementing with just vitamin D isn't enough and may even be harmful.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
If you take supplemental vitamin D3, you also need to be mindful of taking extra vitamin K2 and magnesium
It’s important to increase your vitamin K2 intake when taking high-dose supplemental vitamin D to avoid complications associated with excessive arterial calcification
You need 146% more vitamin D to achieve a blood level of 40 ng/ml (…