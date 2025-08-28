Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Aug 28, 2025

Junk food, and especially fructose, are the biggest drivers of disease in the Western diet. Chronic fructose intake results in a decrease in circulating vitamin D levels. The glucose transporters GLUT5 and GLUT2 may play a fructose-induced role. GLUT2 may contribute to the development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease by facilitating fructose absorption. GLUT5 may play a role in the atypical growth of certain cancers and fatty tissues. Vitamin D is essential for liver health. As Dr. Mercola has reported, a large portion of the population is deficient in vitamin D, which is linked to many diseases and the risk of severe COVID. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19403716

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3577529/

http://www.crdeepjournal.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Vol-8-4-6-IJBAS.pdf (2021)

https://europepmc.org/abstract/med/22123632

Glucose and vitamin C use the same transporters to enter cells, and research has shown that high glucose levels can slow or limit the absorption of vitamin C by our bodies. The glucose-ascorbate antagonism theory, proposed by Dr. John Ely in the 1970s, describes the competition between vitamin C and glucose, where elevated glucose restricts vitamin C from entering cells. https://blog.livonlabs.com/antioxidant/sugar-vitamin-c-intake/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16118484

Consuming excessive amounts of simple sugars causes increased urinary chromium excretion. In this study, eating a diet containing 35% simple sugars increased chromium excretion from an initial 10% to 300%. This effect has been linked to the insulinogenic properties of refined sugars and the impact of elevated insulin levels on chromium loss.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3713513

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is an increasingly common condition associated with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) and cardiovascular disease (CVD). Since systemic metabolic dysfunction underlies NAFLD, the current nomenclature was revised, and the term metabolism-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) was proposed. Although dietary fructose was previously thought to be metabolized exclusively in the liver, evidence has emerged that it is also metabolized in the small intestine, leading to deterioration of the intestinal epithelial barrier. Together with the clinical manifestations of inherited fructose intolerance, these findings suggest that, along with the direct effect of fructose on hepatic metabolism, the gut-liver axis plays a key role in fructose metabolism and pathology.

Fructose, unlike glucose, is almost completely cleared from the circulation by the liver using the glucose transporter type 5 (GLUT 5). A large amount of acetyl-CoA is produced after fructose absorption because fructose elimination bypasses glycolysis, the rate-limiting step in acetyl-CoA production. Some acetyl-CoA is used for ATP production, but the excess amount is used for de novo lipogenesis, which is one of the proposed mechanisms by which fructose consumption leads to NAFLD.

Over the past decade, there has been a growing body of evidence demonstrating the contribution of the gut microbiome to the pathogenesis of NAFLD. In general, gut-liver axis dysfunction caused by bacterial overgrowth in the gut, altered intestinal permeability, and gut dysbiosis have a major influence on the development and progression of NAFLD. Treatment with probiotics decreases CRP and TNF-α levels, leads to a reduction in inflammation, and plays an important role in the pathogenesis of NAFLD. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/1/103/htm (2022)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S155041312100423X (2021)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture