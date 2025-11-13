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Guillermou
Nov 13, 2025

A necessary combination of vitamin D, K2, and magnesium. Vitamin K1 (VitK1) and vitamin K2 (VitK2) are two important natural micronutrients found in green leafy plants and algae (VitK1) and animal and fermented foods (VitK2), respectively. This review explores the multiple biological functions of VitK2, including promoting osteogenesis, preventing calcification, alleviating menopausal symptoms, enhancing mitochondrial energy release, providing hepatoprotective and neuroprotective effects, and potentially affecting cancer and the treatment of coronavirus disease. The first report discusses several aspects of these activities of VitK2 (Figure 2), and Table 1 summarizes the studies analyzed in this review that link VitK2 to health.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fsn3.3213 (2023).-- This report also reviews K2-7-mediated growth suppression in cancer cells through cell cycle arrest, autophagy, and apoptosis. The mechanistic basis of K2-7's disease-modulating effects is mediated by several signal transduction pathways such as PI3K/AKT, MAP Kinase, JAK/STAT, NF-κB, etc.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/pharmacology/articles/10.3389/fphar.2022.896920/full (2023).--- It is important to note that statins can inhibit the conversion of vitamin K, which ultimately affects the functionality of vitamin K-dependent proteins. Unlike the fat-soluble vitamins A and D, there is no specific plasma carrier protein for vitamin K. Instead, it is primarily transported in the plasma by lipoproteins. Studies suggest a potential link between high-dose statin therapy and increased vascular calcification. One possible explanation is that statins may interfere with the synthesis of vitamin K-dependent proteins, which play a role in preventing calcification.

Furthermore, certain studies have indicated that vitamin K supplementation has the potential to control hyperlipidemia, which could open a new avenue for managing hyperlipidemia through the use of vitamin K dietary supplements. In general, understanding the close relationship between vitamin K and lipids will provide better direction for studying and utilizing vitamin K and may also offer a new intervention for hyperlipidemia.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12986-023-00779-4 (2024).--- Menaquinone-7 (MK-7 or K2-7) remains in the bloodstream for a longer period and acts as an important cofactor in numerous biological processes. Moreover, it is clinically proven to have numerous health benefits in the treatment of various diseases. Energy metabolism involves a complex biochemical process that produces energy from nutrients. This energy is necessary to perform different physiological functions, cellular processes, thermal homeostasis, and organ function. Nutrients pass through a series of metabolic pathways, such as glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, beta-oxidation, and oxidative phosphorylation, to produce energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). These energy pathways are regulated by hormones and enzymes. Furthermore, recent clinical studies have shown that K2-7 has been helpful in fat loss, suggesting a role for K2-7 in metabolism.

https://openurl.ebsco.com/EPDB%3Agcd%3A1%3A22203233/detailv2?sid=ebsco%3Aplink%3Ascholar&id=ebsco%3Agcd%3A171358187&crl=c (2024).---

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Rainbow Roxy's avatar
Rainbow Roxy
Nov 19, 2025

This piece really made me think... good for future AI models!

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