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Guillermou
Oct 21

We can consider walking in a forest. According to the Global Wellness Institute, forest therapy (or forest bathing) broadly means absorbing, through all the senses, the atmosphere of the forest. It is not simply a walk in the forest, but a mindful and contemplative practice of immersing oneself in the sights, sounds, and smells of the forest. It focuses on slowing down and appreciating all aspects of the environment. Forest therapy originated with the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, which translates as “forest bathing,” developed in the 1980s to promote physical and mental health.

The physical and mental health benefits of exposure to forests and other natural environments include positive effects on the cardiovascular and immune systems and reduced stress levels. A study conducted by researchers in Japan found that for a group of urban office workers, the physiological and psychological relaxation benefits lasted three to five days after forest therapy. One study found that, compared to an urban walk, a leisurely walk in the woods led to 12 percent lower stress hormone levels, as well as decreased blood pressure and heart rate and increased immune function. Studies have also found that walking in nature improves attention and reduces ADHD symptoms in children, and has also been associated with increased creativity and problem-solving skills. The link refers to more benefits of forest bathing.

https://www.psychiatry.org/news-room/apa-blogs/forest-bathing-benefits-mental-physical (2024)

15 MAJOR BENEFITS OF WALKING, ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

https://www.prevention.com/fitness/a20485587/benefits-from-walking-every-day/

And also walking with others. This research shows that walking supports neighborhood attachment, a sense of belonging, and the emergence of communities. These results are in line with the New Urbanism premise that walkable neighborhoods are also more sociable. Above all, they highlight the social benefits of walking, an asset that has so far been under-considered in the quest for human-scale cities.

https://proceedings.science/wcqr-2024/papers/the-socialities-of-walking-a-post-phenomenological-study-on-everyday-walking-amo?lang=en (2024).--

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