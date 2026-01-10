Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Neural Foundry
2d

This breakdown of resistance versus endurance training for metabolic health is seriously eye-opening. The insight that resistance work improves glucose control without needing massive muscle growth is something I've experienced myself - when I started doing short, focused lifting sessions twice a week, my energy stopped crashing mid-afternoon even though I wasn't getting bigger. The part about KAATSU is intresing too, since it basically tricks the body into adapting without the joint wear. I dunno if most people realize they can get similar benifits with way less stress on the body.

Guillermou
3d

The various modalities of suspension training are a combination of unique training movements designed to improve strength, endurance, coordination, flexibility, power, and core stability in a single workout. Suspension training is marketed as a cardiovascular and resistance training exercise modality performed as a circuit workout, in which a series of exercises are performed in rotation with minimal rest time. Objective: The purpose of this study was to determine the effects of suspension training on physiological and metabolic markers of intensity and performance. The results indicate that suspension training with a 30-second:60-second work-rest ratio provides at least a moderate-intensity cardiovascular workout, while some data suggest higher intensity. Interval training leads to adaptive responses by the body, such as increased blood volume and capillary proliferation, which aids in the delivery of oxygen to the muscles.

The suspension training exercise program can be a useful tool for weight loss and improved fitness. Both are directly related to better health and a decrease in all-cause mortality. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Wd-Dudgeon/publication/274373145_Physiologic_and_Metabolic_Effects_of_a_Suspension_Training_Workout/links/551c29dd0cf2909047ba969d/Physiologic-and-Metabolic-Effects-of-a-Suspension-Training-Workout.pdf (2015).-- In a review, muscle activation in various muscle groups was greater with suspension exercises compared to comparable traditional exercises, except for rowing.

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/10.1080/14763141.2018.1472293 (2018).-- This review included studies investigating the effect of suspension exercises on muscle activation and comparing them with their counterparts. Conventional counterparts. It was observed that suspension exercises increased activation in most muscle groups compared to conventional exercises, while there were no differences in activation in specific muscles. Therefore, it is essential to use a combination of traditional and suspension exercises for optimal performance with individualized planning.

https://dergipark.org.tr/en/pub/amusbfd/article/1180275 (2023).--

This article is very comprehensive with exercises, including weight training and stretching exercises to improve grip strength.

Improving grip strength also provides:----

1. Reduction in risk of carpal tunnel syndrome diagnosis.------

2. Better fine motor skills. Stronger hands make everything a little less complicated.-----

3. Improved resistance to arthritis.---

4. Reduced risk of tendonitis.---

5. Muscle mass gains through strength improvements.----

6. Those strength improvements we just mentioned.---

7. Decreased risk of injury in the gym.---

8. Fewer trips to and from the car after shopping trips.----

https://www.menshealth.com/uk/fitness/a34411145/grip-strength/

