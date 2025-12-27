Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dec 28

Phlegm color shifts result from myeloperoxidase, an enzyme containing green heme groups released by neutrophils during immune battles. I believe monitoring these nuances allows for proactive, bio-individual care, moving beyond "one-size-fits-all" medicine to honor the body's precise, real-time diagnostic signals.

