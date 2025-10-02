STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Whole body vibration (WBV) therapy uses a vibration plate to trigger rapid muscle contractions, enhancing muscle activation, coordination, and circulation in a short, low-impact session

Studies show WBV helps reduce total and visceral fat, though results are modest and most effective when paired with healthy eating and regular exercise

Research highlights additional benefits, including improved bone density, muscle strength, balance, cognitive function, and reduced chronic pain in certain populations

Not all vibration plates are the same — movement patterns, frequencies, and amplitudes vary, with devices like the Power Plate offering advanced tri-planar vibration technology

WBV is generally safe for healthy adults but should be avoided without medical clearance in cases of pregnancy, recent surgery, cardiovascular issues, or severe osteoporosis

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Fitness enthusiasts all over social media are now jumping on the latest fitness trend — whole body vibration (WBV) therapy. You’ll see them standing on vibration plates, their bodies quivering and reverberating as they try to maintain their balance. Their goal? To trim their waistline and shed off a few pounds.

I’ve previously written about the benefits of using a vibration plate, and I’ve long emphasized that not all platforms are created equal. Among them, the Power Plate stands out as the most advanced option, offering superior technology and consistent results compared to generic vibration devices.

I believe that if you want to take your fitness to the next level, using this tool is one of the best ways to diversify your workout routine. But is WBV therapy truly helpful for weight loss? Let’s take a look at the evidence and what it says regarding this fitness trend.

The Science of Whole Body Vibration — How Does It Work?

In essence, whole body vibration is a specialized form of training that blends mechanical stimulation with active or passive exercise. The fact is, we’re constantly exposed to vibrations, also called oscillations, all around us — riding in a car, traveling on a plane or train, or even using a smartphone are some examples. The only difference is the frequency and intensity of these vibrations.

The body detects vibrations through mechanoreceptors — These are found under the skin and near the bones. Vibrations are measured in Hertz (Hz), which is a complete cycle a vibrating object makes when it moves from one position to the other and back again.

Strong vibrations are harmful to your health, but milder ones are beneficial — The body is sensitive to vibrations that are between 1 and 100 Hz. When the vibrations go beyond this range, they can irritate and injure your musculoskeletal system. However, if the vibrations are mild enough, they can have therapeutic effects. This is how whole body vibration works. In WBV therapy, your body is subjected to rapid controlled vibrations on a specially designed platform.

The concept of WBV isn’t new — WBV was first developed in the mid-20th century and was famously used by Russian scientists to help cosmonauts maintain muscle and bone mass during long periods in space. The method has since been adapted for fitness, rehabilitation, and performance enhancement.

In its modern form, WBV is applied using platforms — Each offer slightly different vibration patterns and intensities, and the frequency ranges from 12 to 90 Hz. Depending on the machine, the movement may be synchronous (both sides moving together) or side-alternating (mimicking a walking motion), and the amplitude — how far the platform moves — can be adjusted to control the strength of the stimulus. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It’s important to note that these differences matter: not all machines deliver the same benefits. For years, I’ve highlighted Power Plate as the superior choice because of its unique tri-planar vibration technology, which provides more precise and effective stimulation than standard plates.

When you step onto a WBV platform, your body instinctively works to stabilize itself — The constant, rapid vibrations cause your muscles to contract and relax automatically and repeatedly, far faster than they would during regular exercise. The result is a unique type of muscle activation that challenges your body in ways traditional workouts do not. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Personal trainer Laura Wilson explains, "This stimulates a subconscious muscle activation each time the machine moves, meaning your muscles are activating far more than they would on a stable surface."

The platform vibrates in a specific pattern — You can stand still with slightly bent knees for a gentler session, or you can increase intensity by performing squats, lunges, planks, push-ups, and other dynamic exercises directly on the platform. The vibration frequency typically ranges from 20 to 60 times per second.

So, Does WBV Therapy Help with Weight Loss?

Whole body vibration has been linked to several well-documented health benefits (which I’ll outline later). But when it comes to shedding excess weight, the answer isn’t as straightforward as a simple yes or no.

Vibration plates don’t magically shed off excess fat — The fact is that while using this equipment could help with your weight loss goals, it’s only beneficial if it’s part of a well-rounded fitness plan. To put it simply, standing on a vibration plate doesn’t mean you’ll easily burn off fat — you also need to pair it with a healthy diet and regular exercise. According to Michael Betts, a personal trainer and director at TrainFitness: "Vibration plates are not a magic bullet or a replacement for traditional exercise. The benefits are modest and work best when combined with other forms of training."

Its benefits are similar to that of walking — In terms of its effects on aerobic and calorie-burning, some experts compare using a vibration plate with moderate-intensity walking. The length and frequency of your sessions will influence the results you achieve.

Still, there are studies showing promising results — A 2019 meta-analysis published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal and Neuronal Interactions reviewed seven controlled trials involving 280 participants and found that WBV training led to a statistically significant reduction in total fat mass.

While the percentage change in body fat was small, the Power Plate produced greater fat reductions — Overall, the strongest and most consistent benefits appear to come from Power Plate and from WBV’s ability to increase lean muscle mass rather than markedly decrease body fat.

Published Research Highlights the Other Benefits of WBV Therapy

While the weight loss effects of WBV are yet to be confirmed, other published studies point to its other benefits to your health. There’s research supporting its potential for improving bone mass density, easing chronic pain, and moderating inflammation. This therapy offers hope for many health conditions, such as:

Osteoporosis — A 2023 review article published in Cureus looked at nine clinical trials to determine the effects of vibration therapy on osteoarthritis and osteopenia patients. The researchers found that WBV helps increase bone mass and density in geriatric people and postmenopausal women. “Vibration therapy … shows promising results in regaining muscle mass and function after degeneration. It reinforces the blood supply to the bones and reduces osteoclast formation. It reactivates the inactive muscle fibers and the neuronal and proprioceptive sensory systems around them,” the researcher concluded. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Vibration therapy can be regarded as an alternative to stimulating physically restricted patients with mechanical stimulation to rebuild musculoskeletal strength.”

Fibromyalgia — A 2021 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health explored the effects of WBV therapy among fibromyalgia patients. The study involved 60 people between 35 and 65 years old (90% were women) who were asked to do WBV therapy for 12 weeks. According to the researchers, the therapy helped improve motor function and gait speed among those with this condition.

Knee osteoarthritis — A 2013 study published in the Annals of Rehabilitation Medicine examined the effects of WBV in people with chronic knee osteoarthritis. According to their findings, vibration plates "reduced pain intensity and increased strength of the right quadriceps and dynamic balance performance."

Cognitive function — A 2018 study published in the Journal of Exercise Rehabilitation sought to identify how WBV benefits elderly women with mild dementia. In this study, the participants were asked to do WBV five times a week for eight weeks. The researchers recorded data before and after the training period. Results noted that they had elevated brainwave activity, and that using vibration plates is a viable method to help prevent functional decline in the brain. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A more recent study, published in 2022 in the Annals of Nuclear Medicine, also looked at the effects of WBV on mild cognitive impairment. Using SPECT (single-photon emission computed tomography) imaging, researchers noted that the 16 participants had increased regional cerebral blood flow, which may result in improved cognitive function.

Muscle strength — A 2007 study involving 16 healthy adults found that when they were asked to do various static and dynamic unloaded squats while using a vibration plate, the neuromuscular activation of their leg muscles increased. Another study highlighted that this therapy increased isometric muscle strength, explosive muscle strength, and overall muscle mass in their upper legs — possibly helping prevent sarcopenia.

Spinal injury — A study published in 2009 found notable improvements among people with chronic spinal injury after doing WBV. The research involved 17 participants who did the therapy three times a week for one month. According to their findings: "The WBV intervention was also associated with statistically significant increases in cadence, and both the stronger and weaker legs exhibited increased step length and improved consistency of intralimb coordination. Changes in cadence and step length of the stronger leg were strongly correlated with improvements in walking speed."

Do You ‘Vibe’? Here’s What to Know About Different WBV Equipment

Although vibration plates are starting to become popular on social media — with users filming themselves “vibing” on their equipment and sharing how it has improved their fitness routine — these machines have actually been around for many years.

As I previously mentioned, different vibration platforms sold today have varying intensities and patterns. They also differ in terms of movement. Among all the different brands sold today, however, I believe the Power Plate offers the most advantages and gives you more bang for your buck.

Why the Power Plate is my vibration plate of choice — Power Plate uses a unique “tri-planar” movement that improves upon commonly used vibrating plate technology. Called PrecisionWave™, it works by vibrating in three different directions: up and down, side to side, and front to back. PrecisionWave™ is considered to be the most precise vibration methodology so far, which is why Power Plate is now the most advanced vibration technology on the market.

There are other kinds of vibration plates today — One example is pivotal vibration, also known as oscillating vibration. It works like a seesaw, tilting up with a central pivot point. The tilting goes up and down rapidly, which is almost imperceptible. The disadvantage is that this type of tilting movement means you cannot perform dynamic exercises on the surface while using the vibration plate.

Another type is linear vibration — This type of vibration plate moves back and forth along a straight line. The primary difference between this and pivotal vibration is the direction. Linear has a back-and-forth motion, while pivotal has a tilting motion. The advantage with this linear vibration machines is that they’re usually cheaper, making them ideal for first timers.

If you’re considering purchasing your own vibration equipment, I urge you to do your research first so you can evaluate the pros and cons of each machine. These can cost from $100 to $3,000, depending on their extra features, accessories, and speed options. Knowing your options will help you find a product that fits all your requirements so you don't overspend. For a guide on how to choose a vibration plate, read “Utilize the Power of Vibrations to Promote Wellness.”

Safety Reminders When Using a Vibration Plate

Most healthy adults can use vibration plates safely without any issues, but as with other fitness equipment, there are some exceptions. If you fall under any of these groups, you may want to reconsider using this machine:

People with certain medical conditions, such as heart disease, severe osteoporosis, head injury, or herniated disc

Those who had a surgical procedure recently

Pregnant women

People with balance disorders, postural problems, or have a limited range or motion

Unless you have been cleared by your doctor or physician, it would be better to avoid using this machine.

First time using a vibration machine? Take it slow — Dr. Leah Verebes, a physical therapist and assistant professor at Touro University's School of Health Sciences, advises beginners to start slow and easy. Ideally, do five- to 10-minute sessions on the machine at a low intensity. "Moderation is key, as excessive use may lead to fatigue or injury," she adds.

Don’t overtrain — Meanwhile, Betts advises beginners to stick to two to three vibration sessions per week. Once your body is able to adjust to the training, you can gradually increase your sessions, but be careful not to overdo it. “As your body adapts, you can increase to 15- to 20-minute sessions up to 3 to 4 times a week. Never go over 30 minutes, as this can cause fatigue and joint stress,” he said.

Finally, remember that recovery is essential; make sure to leave at least 24 hours in between sessions. "Listen to your body and adjust accordingly," Betts advises. "Quality of movement matters more than duration."

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Whole Body Vibration (WBV) Therapy

Q: What is whole body vibration therapy?

A: WBV therapy involves standing, sitting, or exercising on a platform that vibrates at controlled frequencies. These vibrations trigger rapid, automatic muscle contractions that enhance muscle activation, circulation, and coordination.

Q: Can WBV help with weight loss?

A: Yes, but results are modest. WBV works best when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise. Standing on a vibration plate alone won’t burn significant fat.

Q: What other health benefits does WBV offer?

A: Research links WBV to improved bone density, increased muscle strength, better balance, enhanced cognitive function, reduced chronic pain, and potential rehabilitation support for certain injuries.

Q: Are all vibration plates the same?

A: No. Vibration plates differ in movement type (tri-planar, pivotal, or linear), frequency range, and amplitude. Devices like the Power Plate use advanced tri-planar technology for more precise stimulation.

Q: Is WBV therapy safe for everyone?

A: It’s safe for most healthy adults, but not recommended for those who are pregnant, have severe osteoporosis, cardiovascular issues, and certain spinal and balance disorders without medical clearance. People who recently had a surgical procedure are also advised to consult their physician before using a vibration plate.

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