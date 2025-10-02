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Guillermou
Oct 2, 2025

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are a major public health problem, accounting for approximately 45% of deaths worldwide. Their management is linked to medications, lifestyle changes, and physical exercise, with whole-body vibration (WBV) exercises being a promising therapeutic option. This review and studies investigate the effects of WBV alone or in combination with other types of exercise in the management of CVD. Whole-body vibration has emerged as a useful method for improving overall health, with improvements in body composition, muscle strength, and cardiac health being common.

1. Different whole-body vibration exercise protocols, in isolation, result in improvements in hemodynamic, cardiovascular, vascular/arterial, and muscular parameters in individuals with cardiovascular disease.

2. Whole-body vibration exercises, an easily applicable resource, can be considered a complementary therapeutic resource in the management of cardiovascular disease and other chronic non-communicable diseases, with significant responses in both acute and chronic forms. Therefore, they can be considered a safe and effective alternative.

WBV can serve as a viable complementary therapy for stroke patients to relieve spasticity and improve motor and balance functions. Variable frequency and alternating lateral vibration appear to be crucial factors influencing the therapeutic effects of WBV on these dysfunctions.

Several studies have shown that whole-body vibration produces increases in muscle mass in young and older individuals, in healthy or obese clinical populations, and in diabetics. Research has shown that whole-body vibration training has greater potential to reduce visceral abdominal fat than a combination of aerobic and resistance training in middle-aged obese adults. An eight-month combination of resistance and vibration training was effective in reducing total body fat percentage in postmenopausal women.

One study investigated the effects of a combined intermittent hypoxia (IH) training program and whole-body vibration (WBV) on health-related outcomes in older adults. The results showed that IH and WBV had a positive synergistic effect on inflammatory parameters (CRP and IL-10), the biomarker of bone formation (PINP), and body composition (muscle and bone mass).

WBV exercise is recognized as a promising therapeutic modality for patients with COPD, as it significantly improves functional capacity. Improvements in lower extremity muscle strength and health-related quality of life were also observed; differences between groups were not significant.

Physical exercise stimulates the secretion of peptides or hormones by skeletal muscle cells, specifically myokines. One of the most important myokines is irisin. The main and well-described function of irisin is to induce WAT browning and, therefore, mitochondrial uncoupling. WBV exercise applied in a warm environment increases irisin levels in muscle tissue more than WBV exercise applied in a cold environment at room temperature.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1360859223000748 (2023).--

https://scholar.cu.edu.eg/sites/default/files/ibtsamabdelkarim/files/bybr_d.hmdh__0.pdf (2024).--

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40520-023-02655-w (2024).--

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/physiology/articles/10.3389/fphys.2024.1295776/full (2024).-

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/09593985.2024.2374053 (2024).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0028390823002435 (2023).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0944711324003313 (2024).--

https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-4474286/v1 (2024).--

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