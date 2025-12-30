Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 30

Good piece on the cold-induced vasoconstriction angle. The part about synovial fluid thickening is interesting because most ppl don't realize it's not just temperature but also the LA from seed oils making inflammation worse once circulation slows down. I tried switching to tallow and ghee last winter and genuinley noticed less morning stiffness in my knees, which was kinda wild. The bone broth recommendation is underrated too, glycine from cartilage-rich bones seems to actually help with joint repair over time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Health for All's avatar
Health for All
Dec 30

Low temperatures trigger "cold-induced vasoconstriction," where the body prioritizes warming core organs by shunting blood away from extremities. I find this survival mechanism ironic because while it protects your life, it starves your joints of the oxygen-rich blood needed to neutralize winter stiffness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture