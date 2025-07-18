Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Lori's avatar
Lori
Jul 20, 2025

Mosquito magnet here too. My favorite tip — one super small amount (pea sized) of Vick’s Vapor Rub applied to exposed skin — then no more mosquito bites. Maybe the menthol ingredient is part of the mint family.

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Jenny Hendley's avatar
Jenny Hendley
Jul 20, 2025

Great tips thank you, I am a mosquito magnet. 🤣😁

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