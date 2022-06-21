Wild Alaskan Salmon Is a Powerhouse of Nutrition
New research reveals that eating oily fish like wild salmon once or twice a week may increase your lifespan.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Research suggests that eating oily fish once or twice a week may increase your lifespan by more than two years, and reduce your risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 35%
Compared to those in the lowest percentiles, those with omega-3 blood levels in the highest 20% were 27% less likely to die of any cause; 40% less likely to die o…