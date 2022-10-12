Was Your Heart Pill Approved on Fake Medical ‘Research’?
A blood thinner used by millions of people was praised for healing the heart. Now, that study has been retracted and investigations into potentially fraudulent research are expanding.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Xarelto (rivaroxaban) is a blockbuster blood thinning medication that’s been prescribed more than 80 million times in the U.S. alone
The drug may have been approved based on manipulated data, including a now-retracted paper by Temple University researchers that concluded Xarelto “could have a healing effect on hearts”
The Journal of Molec…