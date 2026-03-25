STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Hypothyroidism affects millions, and while lifelong thyroid hormone replacement helps, many people still struggle with fatigue, weight gain, and brain fog

According to a recent study, yoga can support healthier thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels, better cholesterol, a steadier heartbeat, and improved mood — and may reduce the need for thyroid medication for some people

A separate study found that yoga supports thyroid health by helping the body handle stress better, improving breathing and lung strength, calming the nervous system, and easing signs of inflammation

Chronic stress, insufficient nutrition, excessive intake of polyunsaturated fats (PUFs), estrogen dominance, gut dysfunction, and certain medications can act as metabolic “brakes,” increasing reverse T3 (rT3) and reducing active T3

Removing metabolic roadblocks and fueling your body with adequate calories, carbohydrates, and balanced protein will help create the conditions for T3 to work efficiently, especially when paired with gentle yoga

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If you’re tired all the time, gaining weight despite eating healthy, or struggling through brain fog that won’t lift, your thyroid could be the main problem. Thyroid issues like hypothyroidism are far more common than most people realize. In the United States alone, more than 20 million people have a thyroid disorder, and about 60% are not even aware that they have it.

A sluggish thyroid can present in surprisingly common ways, and having a basic understanding of what the thyroid does and why it matters can make a big difference in recognizing when something feels off and addressing it early, especially now that researchers are uncovering how simple, structured movement practices may help support healthier thyroid function.

A Small Gland with a Big Impact

Your thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of your neck. But despite its size, it plays a big role in nearly every physiological process in your body. To do its job, the thyroid uses iodine, an essential mineral, to produce thyroid hormones, the primary ones being triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4). These hormones set the pace of your metabolism — they tell every cell in your body how fast to burn fuel and produce energy.

Because energy production underlies nearly every biological process, thyroid hormones influence metabolism, heart rate, body temperature, mood, and digestion. When the thyroid falls out of balance, the effects can ripple across your entire body — and that imbalance can go in either direction. So when the thyroid stops working smoothly, it can affect your well-being in many ways, either by becoming underactive or overactive.

Hypothyroidism is the most common thyroid disorder — Nearly five out of 100 Americans age 12 and older have hypothyroidism, a condition wherein the thyroid is underactive and not producing enough T3 and T4. Symptoms include fatigue, weight gain, constipation, dry skin, hair thinning, feeling cold, brain fog, and low mood.

The brain tries to compensate — When thyroid hormone levels drop, your pituitary gland releases more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), essentially signaling the thyroid to pick up the pace. Elevated TSH levels on a blood test often signal hypothyroidism. Women are at higher risk of this condition because of hormonal shifts during pregnancy, menopause, and autoimmune conditions such as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis .

Hyperthyroidism is the opposite problem — Hyperthyroidism, or an overactive thyroid, happens when your thyroid makes too much hormone. It speeds everything up in the body, which can lead to symptoms such as a fast heartbeat, weight loss, increased hunger, and feeling on edge. The good news: it’s usually very treatable with medication.

Untreated thyroid disease can affect the entire body — Because symptoms like fatigue, weight changes, and mood shifts are so common, thyroid disorders frequently get mistaken for stress, aging, or depression. Over time, untreated low thyroid function may contribute to heart disease, infertility, muscle weakness, bone thinning, and severe metabolic slowdown. Other symptoms of hypothyroidism include: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sensitivity to cold Hoarse voice Thinning hair Constipation Coarse hair and skin Depression Dry skin Muscle weakness, aches, and stiffness Memory problems Puffy face Irregular or heavy menstrual cycles



To better understand how deeply thyroid signaling shapes metabolism, mood, and long-term health, read “Your Thyroid Is the Regulator of Your Entire Existence.” With the importance of optimal thyroid health in mind, the next question becomes: What can you actually do to support it? Emerging evidence suggests yoga may be part of that answer.

Yoga May Improve Thyroid Health and Hypothyroidism Symptoms

A 2024 systematic review published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine explored whether yoga influences thyroid function, symptoms, and overall well-being in people with hypothyroidism. The researchers analyzed 11 clinical trials involving 516 adults ages 18 to 65, with interventions lasting one to six months, to assess which structured yoga protocols were associated with measurable improvements.

Participants followed structured routines — Depending on the study, sessions included yoga postures (asanas), Sun Salutations (Suryanamaskar), breathing practices (pranayama), meditation, relaxation techniques, energy locks (bandhas), hand gestures (mudras), and in one case, a yoga-based bio-energy method. These practices were performed several times per week, with consistency emphasized across all studies.

Researchers measured more than just thyroid labs — They also looked at hormone levels, cholesterol, blood sugar, weight, mood, sleep, breathing function, and even medication use. This provided a more comprehensive picture of how yoga affects the whole body.

Yoga helped improve thyroid hormone balance — Most of the studies found that TSH decreased toward healthier ranges after regular yoga practice, suggesting the thyroid was working better on its own and the brain no longer needed to push it as hard. T3 and T4 levels also stabilized.

There were also reduced levels of antithyroid antibodies — In Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland over time. One trial found that markers of this immune attack (called antithyroid peroxidase antibodies) decreased after yoga sessions. This suggests yoga could influence the underlying autoimmune process on the gland.

Cholesterol and blood fat levels improved as well — Markers of heart disease, such as total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL, often called “bad” cholesterol), and triglycerides decreased with yoga. On the other hand, high-density lipoprotein (HDL, the “good” cholesterol that helps clear excess fat from the bloodstream) increased. Because hypothyroidism often disrupts fat metabolism, these shifts reflect healthier cardiovascular function.

Body weight and abdominal measurements decreased — Body mass index (BMI), weight, and waist circumference were reduced with consistent yoga practice. Since hypothyroidism commonly slows metabolism and contributes to weight gain, these changes suggest improved metabolic efficiency.

Improved blood sugar control — One randomized trial found a meaningful drop in fasting blood sugar, even though hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) — the three-month average of blood sugar — didn’t change much. This is important because hypothyroidism can slow metabolism and impair glucose regulation, so even early improvements may help overall balance.

Participants needed less thyroid medication — One study reported that some participants were able to reduce their dosage of levothyroxine (LT4), the synthetic thyroid hormone prescribed for hypothyroidism, after six months of yoga. In contrast, medication use increased in comparison groups that did not practice yoga. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This is important because reduced medication use suggests that the body may be using thyroid hormone more efficiently rather than relying entirely on a higher replacement dose.

Multiple studies also reported other positive changes — Researchers observed reductions in depression, anxiety, and stress, along with improvements in energy, daily functioning, and emotional well-being. One trial also reported better sleep and decreases in specific symptoms many hypothyroid patients find most disruptive, such as fatigue, cold intolerance, dry skin, and constipation. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Yoga’s breathing practices (pranayama) also appeared to strengthen both lung capacity and the body’s ability to shift between stress mode and recovery mode — a balance that tends to be off in people with hypothyroidism.

While this review focused on health changes observed after yoga practice, the next review examines how yoga may affect stress levels, nervous system balance, and long-term metabolic health in individuals with hypothyroidism.

Yoga May Support Thyroid Health by Regulating Stress and Metabolism

Another systematic review published in Annals of Neurosciences analyzed eight interventional studies on yoga and hypothyroidism. Rather than focusing only on thyroid lab values, this analysis emphasized how yoga may influence the nervous system, breathing capacity, and broader physiological regulation.

Yoga helped the body handle stress more easily — After practicing yoga, participants showed better heart rate variability (HRV), a marker of how smoothly the body can shift between stress mode and relaxation mode. In simple terms, their bodies became better at calming down after stress and returning to a steady, relaxed state.

Breathing strength and lung function improved — People who practiced structured breathing exercises had stronger lungs and could take in and move air more effectively. These improvements suggest better oxygen flow, stronger breathing muscles, and easier, more efficient breathing overall.

Stress response systems may be modulated — The review found that yoga may help regulate the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, the body’s main stress-response pathway. This system works like an internal stress thermostat, controlling how much cortisol — the stress hormone — the body releases. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When the HPA axis is better balanced, cortisol levels tend to drop, and the body can shift out of “stress mode” more easily, leading to steadier mood, calmer reactions, and a more stable nervous system.

Inflammatory and immune markers may shift toward balance — Yoga has been associated with reductions in inflammatory signals and improved immune cell activity, which may be relevant because autoimmune dysfunction is a common driver of hypothyroidism. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

By highlighting the autonomic and hormonal pathways yoga appears to influence, this review reframes it not just as therapy but as a preventive tool. The next review takes that broader lens even further — examining how yoga affects not only hypothyroidism but multiple thyroid conditions.

How Different Thyroid Conditions Respond to Different Yoga Practices

While the previously discussed studies focused mainly on hypothyroidism, this 2022 review published in the BLDE University Journal of Health Sciences asked a broader question: Can yoga change thyroid hormone levels — T3, T4, and TSH — in different thyroid conditions? To answer this, researchers reviewed 11 experimental studies, which included participants with hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, and low T3 syndrome.

People with hyperthyroidism had lower T4 levels — In the study on overactive thyroid, yoga was linked to a reduction in elevated T4 levels. This suggests yoga may help calm excess thyroid activity.

Those with low T3 syndrome showed improved T3 levels — People with low T3 syndrome, a condition often triggered by illness or stress, showed improvements in T3 after practicing yoga.

Participants with hypothyroidism showed reduced TSH levels — As seen in earlier reviews, people dealing with an underactive thyroid often experienced decreases in TSH after yoga practice.

Neck-focused poses and slow breathing were commonly used — Studies that reported hormone changes often included poses where the neck is bent or extended, such as lying on the back with the legs lifted overhead or the chin tucked toward the chest. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Some also included a slow, controlled breathing technique that slightly narrows the throat to regulate airflow. One study using only a repeated hand gesture also reported measurable hormone shifts.

Taken together, these three reviews suggest that yoga may help support thyroid hormone balance across different thyroid states. The evidence is encouraging, but not yet definitive; larger, well-designed clinical trials are still needed before yoga can be formally integrated into thyroid treatment guidelines.

Beginner-Friendly Yoga Poses to Support Thyroid Health

While no pose can “fix” a thyroid condition on its own, certain movements improve posture, circulation, breathing patterns, and nervous system balance. The following poses from an article by Medical News Today can help with thyroid function. They may support healthy blood flow, reduce tension, and can be practiced at home with minimal equipment.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana) — This gentle backbend strengthens your back and opens the front of your neck and chest, helping improve posture and reduce tightness around the throat area. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Press your feet into the mat and slowly lift your hips toward the ceiling. Keep your chin gently tucked and your neck long. Hold for three slow breaths. Lower your hips slowly back down.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana) — This pose gently stretches the front of the neck and encourages spinal flexibility. Lie face down with your palms under your shoulders and your legs extended behind you. Press gently into your hands and lift your chest off the mat. Keep your elbows slightly bent and shoulders relaxed. Lift only as high as feels comfortable. Take three slow breaths, then lower down.

Fish Pose (Modified Matsyasana) — This is a mild chest opener that can be done without deep back bending. Sit with legs extended or cross-legged. Place your hands behind you on the floor. Gently lift your chest and tilt your head back slightly. Keep the movement small and controlled. Take five slow breaths, then return upright.

Boat Pose (Modified Navasana) — This strengthens your core and supports upright posture, reducing strain on the neck and upper spine. Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat. Roll your shoulders back to open your chest. Lean back slightly and lift your feet off the floor, keeping your knees bent. Extend your arms forward, parallel to the floor. Keep your chest lifted and your back straight — avoid rounding your spine. Hold for five breaths, then lower your feet back down.

Gentle Neck Stretch (Simple Seated Variation) — This reduces tension in the muscles surrounding the thyroid area and improves mobility. Sit upright in a chair or on the floor. Slowly tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear toward your shoulder. Hold for three slow breaths. Return to center, then repeat on the other side.



Supporting your thyroid doesn’t require mastering complicated poses or dramatic inversions. It’s about consistency, circulation, and calming the systems that quietly influence hormone balance every day. Gentle movement, steady breathing, and better posture may seem simple — but simple practices, done regularly, create meaningful change.

Safe and Natural Ways to Support Metabolic and Thyroid Function

Understanding the effects of yoga on thyroid health points to something deeper: Thyroid function doesn’t operate in isolation. It depends on how well-fueled, how calm, and how balanced the rest of your body is. Improving thyroid function isn’t about chasing lab numbers or piling on supplements — it’s about removing the roadblocks to energy production and giving your body steady, appropriate fuel. When you consistently address those root causes, meaningful progress follows.

What are metabolic “brakes”? These so-called “brakes” are lifestyle, dietary, hormonal, or environmental factors that slow thyroid hormone activation and reduce cellular energy production. They increase reverse T3 (rT3) — an inactive form of thyroid hormone that blocks T3 from doing its job — reduce active T3 and signal the body to conserve energy instead of producing it. Before rebuilding metabolism, these brakes need to be identified and lowered.

Release the metabolic brakes — Several common factors can blunt thyroid signaling and energy production. Systematically lowering these stressors helps T3 reach your cells: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Manage stress — Chronic activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis raises cortisol, which impairs T4-to-T3 conversion and elevates rT3. Reduce unnecessary stressors (over-exercising, under-fueling, frequent fasting, and daily ice baths) and schedule recovery so you spend time in a parasympathetic, “rest-and-digest” state. Eat properly and nourish your body — If your body is suppressing T3, there’s usually a reason — low-quality food, chronic undereating, or stressors your system reads as “famine.” Start with what you’re currently doing. If you’ve been under-eating, increase calories gradually. Get some steps in — Maintain daily activity at approximately 7,000 to 8,000 steps, up to 12,000 if well tolerated, and include two to three strength-training sessions per week. Build gradually instead of making extreme changes. The first step is identifying what’s blocking proper thyroid signaling. Limit polyunsaturated fats (PUFs) — High intake of PUFs , especially linoleic acid (LA) commonly found in seed oils, may interfere with thyroid hormone transport proteins and reduce efficient delivery of active triiodothyronine (T3) to cells. Excess PUFs can also disrupt estrogen detoxification pathways, which may further impair thyroid signaling. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Limit industrial seed oils , including olive and avocado oils, as well as nuts and seeds, and conventional chicken and pork. Prioritize stable fats like butter, beef tallow, and pasture-raised options when available. If lower-PUF poultry and eggs aren’t accessible, limit eggs to two per day and choose leaner cuts of chicken and pork. Address estrogen dominance — Excess estrogen raises thyroxine-binding globulin (TBG), which ties up T3 and lowers the free, active fraction. Reduce exposures by choosing cleaner personal-care products and foods, and by keeping PUF intake in check to support estrogen detox. Reduce phytoestrogen intake — Phytoestrogens (notably from soy and flax) can mimic estrogen and may disrupt thyroid function and hormone availability. Limit soy milks and tofu, flax-heavy breads and supplements. Improve gut health — Roughly one-fifth of T4-to-T3 conversion occurs in the gut. Minimize additives, gums, and hard-to-digest foods; emphasize simple, well-tolerated, minimally processed meals and cooking methods that work for you.

Equip your body with the right tools — Once brakes are reduced, your thyroid needs steady inputs. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Adequate calories and micronutrients — Your cells produce energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) inside mitochondria — the tiny power plants in every cell. This process requires sufficient calories plus minerals such as selenium, iodine, zinc, and vitamins including B vitamins and fat-soluble vitamins. Chronic calorie restriction slows energy production. Dietary carbohydrates — Carbohydrates support conversion of T4 into active T3 and prevent chronically low blood sugar, which increases reverse T3. Include carbohydrates you digest well each day. Balanced protein intake — Protein is essential, but relying heavily on muscle meat alone may create amino acid imbalance. Include glycine-rich sources such as collagen, gelatin, bone broth, or gelatin-rich cuts (oxtail, beef shank) alongside nutrient-dense proteins like eggs and dairy.



In short, eat enough, eat well, manage stress, reduce inflammatory fats, and give your gut the conditions it needs to convert T4 into active T3. These steps help create an internal environment where thyroid hormones can do their work. To know more about how you can improve your thyroid function, read “A Comprehensive Guide to Thyroid Function and Metabolic Wellness.”

With these metabolic roadblocks addressed, the yoga practices described earlier in this article become even more effective; the body is better positioned to benefit from improved circulation, posture, and nervous system balance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Thyroid Health and Yoga

Q: What is hypothyroidism?

A: Hypothyroidism occurs when your thyroid, a small gland at the base of your neck, doesn’t produce enough T3 and T4, the hormones that regulate metabolism. Common symptoms include fatigue, weight gain, brain fog, and feeling cold.

Q: How common is hypothyroidism?

A: Thyroid problems like hypothyroidism are far more common than most people realize. In the United States alone, more than 20 million people have a thyroid disorder, and about 60% don’t even know they have it.

Q: What did the 2024 Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine review find?

A: A systematic review published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine found yoga improved thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), cholesterol markers, heart rate variability (HRV), and sometimes reduced levothyroxine dosage, though study quality was mixed.

Q: What type of yoga is best for thyroid support?

A: The studies reviewed included a mix of gentle postures (asanas), breathing practices (pranayama), relaxation techniques, meditation, and in some cases hand mudras. Programs that combined movement with slow breathing and stress-reduction techniques appeared to produce broader benefits than posture alone. Neck-focused poses and structured breathing exercises were commonly included in protocols associated with hormonal improvements.

Q: What are metabolic “brakes”?

A: Metabolic brakes are stressors like chronic under-eating, elevated cortisol, high polyunsaturated fats (PUFs), estrogen dominance, gut dysfunction, or certain medications that increase reverse T3 (rT3) and reduce active T3 at the cellular level.

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