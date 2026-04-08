Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lakeshore's avatar
Lakeshore
1h

No offense, but isn't an article like this kind of moot in light of the covid vaccine and the ongoing subclinical inflammation now known to occur from LNP delivery of spike production machinery into cardiac tissue?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture