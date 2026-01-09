By: A Midwestern Doctor

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Vaccines often cause various side effects, making it hard to identify common causes — many of which overlap with other mysterious and “incurable” ailments

Neurologist Andrew Moulden discovered that vaccines frequently trigger microstrokes, which can lead to a myriad of acute and chronic diseases

Forgotten research from the 1960s shows that blood cell clumping is a root cause of many diseases — a belief also shared by Chinese Medicine

Colloidal chemistry and zeta potential science reveal that positive charges around blood cells cause clumping. Agents with concentrated positive charges, such as aluminum and the COVID spike protein, are especially problematic

Improving the physiologic zeta potential benefits a wide range of acute and chronic illnesses. A strong case can also be made that many conventional and holistic therapies work in part by enhancing zeta potential

Advertisement

Many medical problems stem from the diagnostic approach of physicians, especially with complex illnesses, which are often misdiagnosed and lead to ongoing patient struggles.

Complex conditions can present with varied symptoms across patients and resemble other illnesses (e.g., fibromyalgia vs. chronic fatigue syndrome). In turn, poorly trained physicians often default to psychiatric explanations, overlooking the actual causes.

As vaccine injuries have a wide range of symptoms, they have hence confused doctors for over 200 years (with many doctors in the past labeling them as “encephalitis”). Presently, I believe three main mechanisms underlie the myriad of chronic illnesses including vaccine injury:

Immune dysfunction — Vaccines frequently cause chronic autoimmune disorders and varying degrees of immune suppression.

Impaired circulation — Vaccines can impair fluid circulation by affecting the body’s zeta potential. This causes fluid clumping (i.e., micro blood clots and blood thickening) and obstructs blood flow in capillaries. Likewise, other factors can as well, and I believe one of the primary issues with COVID-19 and vaccine spike protein is that it carries a strong positive charge density, which triggers clumping in fluids throughout the body (hence why the vaccine became known as the “clot shot”).

Cell danger response — When shocked, such as from a toxin or loss of blood flow, cells can enter a primitive state under threat, stopping normal mitochondrial function and creating inflammation. This temporary state can become chronic, underlying many severe conditions (particularly those which worsen rather than improve with treatment). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Treating this response has resolved conditions linked to vaccination, like autism, and, in complex illnesses, restoring health often requires first addressing the underlying cause of a patient’s illness and then resolving the cell danger response it triggers.

Note: While not the most potent tool for addressing each of these root cause illnesses, DMSO stands out for its broad therapeutic activity, which allows it to address all three.

This, I believe, accounts for why thousands of readers here have reported it was able to cure a myriad of seeming unrelated illnesses which did not respond to other therapies, but likewise why a fraction of people with those illnesses which typically responded to DMSO did not have a disease resolution from DMSO alone (as they required a stronger therapy to target the root cause of their illness).

While I always consider all three of these factors, I’ve long placed particular weight on circulatory obstructions, and I’ve long believed that patient outcomes would significantly improve if the medical system recognized and prioritized the zeta potential.

Andrew Moulden

Andrew Moulden was a Canadian neuroscientist and doctor specializing in neuropsychiatry. During his clinical training, he noticed that young children exhibited subtle neurological signs of stroke that his colleagues missed. Over time, he found these strokes often occurred soon after vaccination and could lead to severe neurological disorders like autism.

Note: Vaccine injury reports dating back to the early 1800s contain the same signs Moulden observed.

Moulden realized that the subtle stroke signs doctors look for in adults should also be assessed in children. Because these strokes in infants are often missed, many conditions are misdiagnosed or attributed to unknown causes. A major scientific challenge is making invisible issues visible. However, in neurology, disruptions in brain function, often due to impaired blood flow, can reveal stroke locations through careful physical examination.

Moulden found that cranial nerves in the brainstem, particularly in watershed areas with less redundant blood supply, were vulnerable to these strokes. Those strokes, caused by impaired blood flow, often due to increased blood thickness, were missed in infants, leading to conditions misdiagnosed or attributed to “unknown” causes. Key cranial nerves indicating vaccine-caused microstrokes (due to their blood supply) include:

Cranial Nerve VI — Controls eye movement; damage causes inward eye resting or jerky side-to-side movement. Note: We’ve found CN VI is the nerve most frequently affected by COVID-19 injuries and I’ve lost count of how many people I know who developed subtle abnormalities in it after vaccinating.

Cranial Nerve VII — Controls facial muscles; damage causes Bell’s Palsy, facial drooping, or asymmetry (e.g., this appeared to have happened to Justin Bieber during the COVID-19 vaccine campaign).

Cranial Nerve IV — Levels eyes; damage causes head tilting to compensate for uneven eye height.

Note: Often, you will see multiple cranial nerve issues on the same face (which suggests more parts of the brain lost their blood supply and hence that deeper neurological damage is also present). For example, cranial nerve deficits have long been observed after vaccine injuries and in autistic children.

Consider the case below of triplets who all received a hot pneumococcal vaccine, and in a few hours all had their cranial nerves stop functioning after which they rapidly became severely and permanently autistic — making it nearly irrefutable that this process caused their autism.

Once you know how to look for these symptoms (e.g., a loss of smooth eye motion), they are very easy to spot, and you will gradually become aware of how far-reaching the neurological damage resulting from vaccination can be (since any part of the brain can be affected). For example, these were two similar pictures readers sent in of their children who became severely disabled after vaccination.

Note: While cranial nerve issues are easiest to detect through observed motion, as the above pictures show, some of them can also be seen in static images. Remarkably, if you look at much older photos, facial asymmetries were much rarer. These pictures, for example, were collected by Forest Maready and mirror what I’ve seen (e.g., by looking at the walls of medical school class portraits and noticing how faces changed over the decades).

Note: Decades of suppressed evidence link vaccines to sudden infant deaths. Moulden observed inward eye deviation before death and proposed vaccine-induced microstrokes affecting the CN VI nucleus disrupt the brain’s nearby respiratory center. Subsequent ICU studies show vulnerable infants can experience post-vaccination breathing cessation — survivable if monitored, fatal if unnoticed."

Moulden’s work also suggested strokes were occurring in other watershed areas of the body, such as internal organs and speech centers. Evidence included:

Note: A major issue in conventional medicine is the failure to recognize that neurological damage can lead to psychiatric issues. Consequently, emotional changes in patients with nervous system injuries are often misattributed as the cause rather than a symptom of their illness.

Moulden thus began exploring which universal response was causing these microstrokes and how they could be treated. From this, he produced three videos describing the problem (which can be viewed here). Unfortunately, shortly before releasing a second series on the solutions for these injuries, he died under suspicious circumstances. However, we now have many clues as to what Moulden discovered.

Blood Sludging

In the medical world, a long-standing puzzle revolves around how small insults to the body can lead to widespread illness or even death. One key factor in this equation is blood sludging, a phenomenon observed for centuries where the blood clumps together and thickens under certain disease conditions. Melvin Knisely, Ph.D., in the mid-20th century made critical discoveries about this phenomenon.

Knisely’s research, particularly with malaria-infected monkeys, revealed that certain severe illnesses could trigger significant blood sludging, starting in small vessels and eventually spreading to larger ones, which was typically fatal (unless prevented with the anticoagulant heparin). This thickening of blood can be likened to traffic jams, disrupting the body’s natural blood flow, and eventually leading to gridlock (death).

Additionally, he discovered that this systemic sludging could be seen externally through the eyes, providing a noninvasive way to assess this process throughout the body.

From this, Knisely discovered the greatest blood sludging was seen in critically ill hospital patients — something Pierre Kory, MD, also observed with point-of-care ultrasound, as once micro clots within the IVC became echogenic (visible), patients died shortly after. Likewise, multiple ultrasound researchers’ results showed blood sludging within patients.

After learning of this, we attempted to replicate Knisely’s microscope and have been able to see the same sludging he observed 80 years ago in his patients. This video, for example, was taken from the eyes of a COVID-19 vaccine-injured patient:

Likewise, this concept exists in other medical systems. Chinese Medicine, for example, ever since the (zeta potential-obstructing) smallpox vaccine was released, has come to view blood stasis as a primary cause of illness, and much of their blood stasis framework directly overlaps with the blood sludging model.

Note: Blood sludging was frequently observed in burns (which I believe explains why zeta potential restoring therapies and DMSO are so helpful for burns).

Zeta Potential

When particles are placed in water, one of three things can happen:

They don’t mix (e.g., oil floats to the top, sand sinks to the bottom).

They dissolve (e.g., salt).

They form a colloidal suspension (e.g., milk) in which each particle is repelled from the other and evenly distributed.

In the case of colloidal suspensions, their stability is determined by what causes their particles to come together (gravity separating things by weight, the inherent molecular attraction between objects), and what pushes them apart.

The first method (zeta potential alteration) refers to the difference in charge between the water ions (which coat the colloidal particles) and the surrounding water.

Because electrical repulsion due to zeta potential is easier to adjust externally, it is typically the factor focused on when trying to improve colloidal dispersion (e.g., to eliminate blood sludging).

One of the most effective agents for collapsing zeta potential is aluminum (which explains why it’s frequently used to separate organic matter from water in sewage plants or to clot bleeding wounds). Moulden thus concluded that aluminum’s widespread use in vaccines likely accounted for many of their side effects. Similarly, consider the effect the COVID-19 vaccine’s spike protein has on the blood.

The key thing to understand about zeta potential is that when its repulsion no longer suffices to overcome the attractive forces in a colloidal system, it will clump together, initially in small clumps (termed agglomerations), and then as the zeta potential worsens, form larger clumps.

Note: The normal zeta potential of a red blood cell is around -15.7 millivolts. Additionally, as red blood cells age, they lose their negatively charged sialic acid, which worsens their zeta potential.

Thomas Riddick, a pioneer in this field, discovered that the body maintains blood zeta potential near the agglomeration threshold so it can clot in case of bleeding. With further study, Riddick found the degree of blood sludging or loss of physiologic zeta potential significantly varied from person to person (due to modern life disrupting it), and Knisely’s grading scale for blood flow in the eyes could be used to accurately predict who was at risk of an arrhythmia, a stroke, or a fatal heart attack.

Most importantly, Riddick discovered that once the colloidal dispersion of the blood was fixed, heart arrhythmias normalized, and circulatory problems greatly improved.

Note: Many readers have shared with me that restoring their zeta potential improved their atrial fibrillation.

Riddick gradually discovered blood sludging was widespread in America and eventually concluded our food and water supply were contaminated with positive ions that were destructive to zeta potential. He attributed this to:

Potassium is being replaced by sodium in processed foods

Aluminum is being used in municipal water systems

Aluminum kitchenware

Aluminum is being added to many foods (e.g., most salt has aluminum added to keep it from caking)

Many medications (e.g., antacids) are full of aluminum and other problematic metals

Many foods are stored in metal cans (acidic foods leach these metals)

Note: The first head of the FDA fought to stop aluminum from entering general use but was muscled out by industry.

Riddick also performed experiments that showed consuming water stored in metallic aluminum significantly impaired microcirculation. Sadly, we are now witnessing an increasing trend of storing water in aluminum cans (but fortunately, a few zeta-potential restoring bottled water brands still exist — which a few readers have shared dramatically improved their health, illustrating how sensitive some individuals can be to minor improvements in zeta potential).

Lastly, in addition to these, I believe EMFs, certain chronic infections, and humanity’s lack of electrical grounding to the Earth are significantly impairing humanity’s zeta potential. Likewise, I believe Riddick’s model (like many preliminary ones) was incomplete as he never accounted for the effect mass vaccination was having on zeta potential.

Note: I believe Knisely’s observations of profound blood sludging in the eyes of severely ill hospital patients account for why IV saline (which improves zeta potential) so frequently benefits people who are sick enough to require hospitalization. Likewise, Knisely also observed that certain agents, such as hydroxychloroquine, reversed blood sludging.

This led him to suspect a significant degree of the anti-malarial benefit of hydroxychloroquine actually arose from it reducing blood sludging; I also suspect this property may account for hydroxychloroquine’s value in treating autoimmune conditions and COVID-19 (both conditions linked to poor zeta potential).

Vaccines, Microbes, and Zeta Potential

Riddick also concluded that bacterial metabolism of proteins lowers their zeta potential by decarboxylating them.

Many sewage treatment systems (e.g., septic tanks) work under this principle, as over time, decarboxylation (which removes negative charges) destroys the colloidal stability of the organic matter suspended in wastewater, causing it to sludge at the bottom where it can later be removed and disposed of (in many cases unfortunately ending up in our soil as a “fertilizer” — which creates a host of subsequent issues).

Riddick next assessed how zeta potential changed in humans during acute infections. Much like Knisely had observed in the eyes of his acutely ill patients, Riddick consistently observed a decrease in physiologic zeta potential there during an infectious condition.

These observations were important because they provided a means to explain why the elderly (who cannot tolerate a further drop in their zeta potential without passing into the agglomeration threshold) are so much more vulnerable to infections like influenza (rather than simply feeling crummy from an unpleasant but manageable increase in fluid stagnation).

Sadly, it also likely explains their greater susceptibility to vaccine injuries (e.g., I’ve admitted a few patients to the hospital who suffered a classic zeta-potential collapse from a pneumococcal vaccine and readers here have shared a few similar examples).

Lastly, many microbes carry positive charges, which allow them to adhere to the negatively charged surfaces of the body. These hence cause them to disrupt zeta potential once they’ve sufficiently reproduced in the body.

This is a major problem in Lyme disease and chronic mold toxicity, which in part explains why therapies for those diseases often fail unless something (e.g., treating zeta potential) is also done to address the fluid stagnation they create (particularly within the lymphatics, which is required to drain the released toxins so herxheimer reactions do not occur). Fortunately, there are many ways to address this.

Ozone, for instance, oxidizes those charges, and I believe this accounts for the dramatic improvements sometimes observed after one receives an oxidative therapy.

Similarly, a 2022 paper that showed the spike protein directly impaired blood cell zeta potential also found that ivermectin dispersed blood cells, in which the spike protein had clumped together (which may explain the instantaneous normalization of vital signs sometimes seen after ivermectin is given to severely ill hospital patients).

Protein Misfolding

Since folded proteins are essentially colloidal suspensions, ions that disrupt zeta potential can also cause protein misfolding and denaturing (something that also happens to egg whites when they are heated in a pan). I believe this is a key reason why the plaques found in Alzheimer’s disease (which are misfolded proteins) are found to contain aluminum.

Likewise, the COVID spike protein (produced by the vaccines) has been linked to protein misfolding diseases such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, amyloidosis, and unusual fibrous (amyloid) clots embalmers have found within the vaccinated, which appear to result from misfolded clotting proteins the body can’t break down.

Note: I have now received reports of those conditions (including CJD) responding to DMSO.

Lastly, it is critical to recognize that this zeta potential applies to many fluids besides blood, and I believe its ability to alter lymphatic and cerebrospinal fluid circulation plays a major role in why:

Zeta potential regimens can eliminate toxins such as neurodegenerative protein deposits and improve cognition .

Chinese medicine attributes blood stasis to autoimmunity, as congested lymph fluid creates inflammation.

Likewise, other critical properties for health (e.g., sufficient water within the body existing in a negatively-charged liquid crystalline state) also go hand-in-hand with the existing physiologic zeta potential.

Conclusion

Healthy fluid circulation is essential for health, and the zeta potential concept begins to explain why so many different conditions can lead to similar symptomatology. In the case of vaccines, this model explains why:

Vaccines consistently cause harm.

There is so much variability in vaccine injuries.

Vaccine damage is cumulative, as existing impairment of the microcirculation (and other fluid circulations) will progressively worsen with each successive vaccine.

Many infectious diseases can sometimes cause similar (but not as severe) injuries as vaccines.

Likewise, it’s critical to recognize that less severe impairments of zeta potential can also have significant physiologic consequences, and that a strong argument exists many of the consequences of aging (e.g., cognitive impairment and increased frailty) ultimately result from increasing disruption to the physiologic zeta potential as aging kidneys lose the ability to selectively excrete problematic ions (which is why longevity doctors had so much success averting cognitive decline with simple zeta potential regimens).

The zeta potential concept profoundly changed my medical practice, and I now believe that many effective holistic therapies work in part because they can restore physiologic zeta potential.

Once you know to look for it, it is truly eye opening how many different illnesses result from fluid stagnation within the body and how much hospital care could be improved by monitoring for zeta potential shifts.

Author’s Note: This is an abridged version of a longer article that discusses the topics mentioned here in more detail. That article, along with additional links and references, can be read here. Additionally, a companion article on how to restore the physiologic zeta potential can be read here. Finally, a companion article discussing how DMSO can be used to treat a wide range of neurological disorders, including brain injuries, paralysis and dementia can be read here.

A Note from Dr. Mercola About the Author

A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) is a board-certified physician from the Midwest and a longtime reader of Mercola.com. I appreciate AMD’s exceptional insight on a wide range of topics and am grateful to share it. I also respect AMD’s desire to remain anonymous since AMD is still on the front lines treating patients. To find more of AMD’s work, be sure to check out The Forgotten Side of Medicine on Substack.

NEXT ARTICLE >>

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked.

The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional. The subscription fee being requested is for access to the articles and information posted on this site, and is not being paid for any individual medical advice.

If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your health care professional before using products based on this content.